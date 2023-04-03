Bogus Basin’s Exciting Historic Run Continues Till May!

Bogus Basin's historic run continues as Boise's nonprofit ski area announces the fun continues until May 1. Winter weather has been a blessing to all of Idaho's ski areas, and thanks to the record snowfall, Bogus will remain open for one of the longest ski seasons in its eighty-year history.

The snowfall in March helped decide for folks at Bogus. The area was blanketed with 119 "of snow in March, including 24" on March 30. Bogus will operate daily through April 16 and then on weekends, Friday-Sunday.

The last day of skiing and the end of the season party will be on May 6th.

Check out These Awesome Bogus Basin Photos! Photos of Bogus Basin, its amenities, and the people who go there to enjoy them!

Let's take a look at some of the special extended deals at Bogus Basin:

Bogus Basin 80th Anniversary Season Extension Details:

Daily operations through Sunday, April 16

Then, Fridays – Sundays only, through April 30

Pond Skim Rescheduled for Saturday, April 29th

Amazing 100″ Party (weather and conditions permitting), Saturday, May 6. All pass holders invited, lift tickets will be available for purchase

Nordic Operations end for the season Sunday, April 16

Spring Season Passes remain available for purchase

Visit bogusbasin.org for more information and updates about extended season hours, and events and activities

