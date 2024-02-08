6 Ice-Skating Adventures Close to Boise and 13 More in Idaho

It's been reported that the Indian Creek Ice Skating Rink in Caldwell will be closing for the season on February 17th, 2024, depending on the weather. Their statement reads: "It's been a season filled with laughter, twirls, and heartwarming memories on the ice. Join us for these final magical days of winter wonder, where the ice sparkles beneath your skates, and the joy of the season fills the air."

Many Treasure Valley families are wondering: Where is the next closest ice rink to Boise?

Great news!

Idaho actually has a few year-round ice rinks, notably, The Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink, which is approximately 150-miles and 2 and a half hours away from Boise. And that's just the tip of the iceberg — there are 13 other fantastic ice-skating destinations listed below.

Which Idaho Ice Skating Rinks Are Closest to Boise?

Look no further than the picturesque towns of Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum, and McCall, which host some of the closest and most enchanting ice-skating adventures close to Boise. The ice-skating rinks in these towns cater to all skill levels.

Hailey has 2 ice-skating rinks. One is in the beautiful Wood River Valley, and it's a great place for family events and playing hockey. The other one is at the Hailey Rodeo Grounds Ice Arena.

Photo by Braden Barwich on Unsplash Photo by Braden Barwich on Unsplash loading...

McCall offers a spacious indoor ice skating rink at the Manchester Ice & Event Centre, with grandstand seating and panoramic views of Payette Lake and the snow-capped mountains.

Ketchum's Christina Potters Outdoor Ice Rink holds the record for the largest non-refrigerated man-made rink in the Pacific Northwest. Covering nearly two acres, this spectacular rink is meticulously crafted in December and opens its frozen wonderland to the public.

Photo by Maks Styazhkin on Unsplash Photo by Maks Styazhkin on Unsplash loading...

