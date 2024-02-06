Idaho Ice Skating Rink at Indian Creek Plaza Glides to a Close

Heads up! Don't miss your last chance to enjoy the ice-skating offered at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell before it comes to a bittersweet end.

Indian Creek Plaza recently announced the closure of its enchanting Ice Skating Season on February 17th, weather depending, stating: "It's been a season filled with laughter, twirls, and heartwarming memories on the ice. Join us for these final magical days of winter wonder, where the ice sparkles beneath your skates, and the joy of the season fills the air."

The Good News

If you're subscribed to their newsletter, it looks like they will be providing promo codes for discounted skating between now and February 17th, and potentially with deals for the next season.

Gather your friends and family for a final twirl around the rink, share hot cocoa by the fire pits, and take in the winter charm before it all melts away. Indian Creek Plaza invites the community to make these last moments on the ice unforgettable.

More Good News

The Plaza isn't saying goodbye to festivities altogether. Following the ice-skating season, there is a lot to look forward to. For example, the Mardi Gras Business Crawl is coming up on February 13th, and it promises to turn downtown Caldwell into a vibrant celebration, encouraging support for local businesses.

For Valentine's Day, February 14th, the Heart of Caldwell event will be from 6:00-9:00pm. The romantic evening will have live music by Jordan Shaw, creating a memorable Valentine's Day date for local couples.

Looking ahead, Caldwell Culinary Week will be from March 14th to 23rd, which will be a delicious week of featuring local restaurants. Much more to come in 2024!

