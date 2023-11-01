Bogus Basin’s 72nd Annual Ski Swap: Winter Gear Galore in Boise!

Get ready to gear up and hit the slopes, Boise, because the "72nd Annual Ski Swap" is back and promises to be a winter sports enthusiast's dream.

The event is hosted by the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation (BBSEF), and it's set to take place from November 3rd to November 5th, 2023, at Expo Idaho, at the fairgrounds in Boise.

The Ski Swap is more than just an opportunity to grab fantastic deals on winter sports equipment – it's a chance to support BBSEF's mission of providing access to competitive mountain sports programs for the youth of the Treasure Valley. With each purchase, you're not just scoring great gear for the upcoming season; you're investing in the future of our local young athletes.

For additional information about the event, visit Expo Idaho's event page.

Admission to the event is as follows:

Friday: $5.00

Saturday: $5.00

Sunday: Free with a canned food donation (for the Boise Rescue Mission), or $5.00 without a donation.

And here's the best part... there's no admission charge for individuals under the age of 18, so bring the whole family along for the fun!

This snow-lover's event promises to be a fantastic opportunity to stock up on skiing and snowboarding essentials, connect with fellow winter sports enthusiasts, and support a great cause.

With the chilly season knocking on our front door, the 72nd Annual Ski Swap at Expo Idaho is your ticket to winter fun, community spirit, and being a part of a great tradition here in the Treasure Valley.

