How President Biden’s Future Will Be Decided In Idaho

It is no secret that President Joe Biden is in trouble. The country and the world have witnessed his diminished performances in a national debate and interview. The president has boldly told the world he's not going anywhere. Democrats are meeting in Washington, D.C., to decide whether to continue to support him.

However, the real power brokers who will decide the president's fate are not in Washington, D.C., but in Idaho. Our state is known for its unmatched outdoor activities. The Gem State is so famous that the world's most decadent, most influential leaders are here.

Brad and Biden YOUTUBE loading...

Allen & Company, the annual 'summer camp for billionaires,' takes place in Sun Valley. Whether you are the NFL Commissioner or the founder of Netflix, you're enjoying the beauty of the Wood River Valley.

But beneath this picturesque setting, a more sinister game is at play. Politics at the presidential level is a ruthless combination of House of Cards and Game Of Thrones, and the folks in Sun Valley hold the purse strings that fuel these power games, including the political coffers of one president, Joseph Robinette Biden.

YouTube/Fox News YouTube/Fox News loading...

The big monied class cares about two things: their liberal ideology and how to maintain their power. Despite his efforts to alleviate the woke agenda, President Biden is falling short of their expectations. His policies, they argue, are not liberal enough to serve their interests.

President Biden needs as much money as possible to counteract the recent, accurate media coverage of his diminished capacities. Sun Valley is the perfect place to decide his fate, away from the glare or scrutiny of more populated areas.

The decision will be cold, calculated, and ruthless.

Joe Biden's Five Factors of Fearing Idaho The five issues that cause Joe Biden to fear about Idaho. Could these issues become national? Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Check Out Creepy Joe Biden Sniffing and Wandering A preview of the most popular video in some Idaho circles. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller