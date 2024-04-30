National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with West Valley Humane Society

It's a party from 10am-6pm today at the West Valley Humane Society! WVHS invites the community to join in celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day at their facility as part of "Idaho Gives." Plus, there are more events throughout the week!

This special day is not just about finding homes for animals in need; it's about celebrating the love and joy that shelter pets bring into our lives. Thanks to the support of their sponsors, adoption fees today will be waived for all pets adopted during this event. Additionally, P1FCU will donate $50 for each adoption.

As an added treat today at the shelter, there will be FREE puppuccinos!

More Events with Idaho Gives and the West Valley Humane Society

WVHS | Idaho Gives

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is part of WVHS's participation in Idaho Gives, a statewide initiative aimed at supporting local organizations. WVHS's overarching goal during this campaign is to surpass their fundraising target of $25,000.

WVHS is also hoping to find dogs a loving home who have been at the shelter for a longer period of time. For example, Indy. WVHS says, "She's a sweet 2-year-old Doberman Pinscher mix who's been on a journey of patience and hope. For the past 8-9 months, she's been waiting for her forever family, spending the last 5 of those months in a foster home."

Indy is house-trained, doggy-door-trained, doesn't bark much, and is very affectionate, loyal, smart, spirited, and attentive. She's up to date on vaccines, microchipped, spayed, and ready to go home today!

Indy | WVHS

Every adoption made today contributes not only to the happiness of a new family for a loving dog, but also to the vital programs dedicated to saving the lives of animals in WVHS's care. Supporters who are unable to attend the events this week can still contribute by visiting WVHS's Idaho Gives page here.

Find more event information here. To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

