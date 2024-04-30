Study Shows 3 of America’s Top 10 Safest Cities Are in California
Recent studies are emerging in regards to the safest cities in America, and one of the most surprising results is that 3 of the safest cities are actually located in California. These findings have sparked curiosity and discussion, especially among communities like Boise, Idaho, which have seen an influx of California residents.
What 3 California cities made the list?
The data comes from Money Geek, highlighting 3 Californian cities securing spots in the top 10 safest cities in America. Money Geek examined crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) across 302 cities with populations exceeding 100,000, assessed the cost of crime per capita.
3. Simi Valley, California
Simi Valley has a commendable crime cost per capita of $404 and a crime rate of 95 incidents per 100,000 people.
2. Irvine California
With a crime cost per capita of $364 and a crime rate of just 75 incidents per 100,000 people, Irvine stands out as a beacon of safety in California.
1. Thousand Oaks, California
At the forefront of safety, Thousand Oaks leads the nation with a remarkably low crime cost per capita of $241 and a crime rate of 58 incidents per 100,000 people. Its serene neighborhoods and strong community bonds have fostered an environment of security and tranquility, setting a standard for safety that cities across the country aspire to emulate.
