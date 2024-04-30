Study Shows 3 of America’s Top 10 Safest Cities Are in California

Recent studies are emerging in regards to the safest cities in America, and one of the most surprising results is that 3 of the safest cities are actually located in California. These findings have sparked curiosity and discussion, especially among communities like Boise, Idaho, which have seen an influx of California residents.

What 3 California cities made the list?

The data comes from Money Geek, highlighting 3 Californian cities securing spots in the top 10 safest cities in America. Money Geek examined crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) across 302 cities with populations exceeding 100,000, assessed the cost of crime per capita.

3. Simi Valley, California

Photo by Pamela Heckel on Unsplash Photo by Pamela Heckel on Unsplash loading...

Simi Valley has a commendable crime cost per capita of $404 and a crime rate of 95 incidents per 100,000 people.

2. Irvine California

Photo by Ariel Blanco on Unsplash Photo by Ariel Blanco on Unsplash loading...

With a crime cost per capita of $364 and a crime rate of just 75 incidents per 100,000 people, Irvine stands out as a beacon of safety in California.

1. Thousand Oaks, California

Photo by Nikola Knezevic on Unsplash Photo by Nikola Knezevic on Unsplash loading...

At the forefront of safety, Thousand Oaks leads the nation with a remarkably low crime cost per capita of $241 and a crime rate of 58 incidents per 100,000 people. Its serene neighborhoods and strong community bonds have fostered an environment of security and tranquility, setting a standard for safety that cities across the country aspire to emulate.

Keep scrolling for reasons to stay out of California and the 5 California cities that Idahoanc actually move to the most and more.

Check Out 5 Reasons To Stay Out Of California What you need to know before considering a move! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

California in the Top 5 Places Where People from Idaho Move to Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2024 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2024 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart