Top 5 Easy Ways to Support Local Boise Area Businesses

Boise celebrates Small Business Appreciation Week, a time dedicated to recognizing and supporting the backbone of our local economy — small businesses. After weathering the storms of recent years, it's more important than ever to rally behind our community businesses. Below are 5 affordable and easy ways to show your support!

Businesses in general have been facing unprecedented challenges, with many struggling to stay afloat during a time of such economic uncertainty. Below, we've also got a list of permanently closed business Boise's lost so far in the year 2024. However, there are resilient entrepreneurs in the area who continue to persevere, and they need our support.

Supporting local Boise businesses is easy with these key actions: shop at locally-owned stores and markets, tip generously when dining out or using services, engage with local businesses on social media by following, liking, and sharing their posts, spread the word by recommending your favorite businesses to friends and family, and leave positive reviews on platforms like Google, Yelp, or Facebook to boost their reputation and help others make informed decisions.

In addition to these actionable steps, take a moment to find and explore new businesses to the area — or just new to you! There are some well-established local businesses in the Treasure Valley that you might not already be familiar with. From cozy cafes to trendy boutiques, there's something for everyone to discover here.

Let's come together as a community to uplift and celebrate our local treasures during Small Business Appreciation Week and beyond.

