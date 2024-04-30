Idaho Man Charged With Drinking And Kicking A Bison

Wild animals live in the wild and are very scary. Idaho has so many outdoor options that it takes years to cover all of them. Our state is populated with bears, lions, tigers, mountain lions, deer, snakes, and other dangerous animals. (Okay, we'll admit there are no lions or tigers in the Gem State.)

It's important to note that it's a rare occurrence for anyone, even an Idahoan, to engage in an unarmed confrontation with a bear. Yet, a man is making national headlines for his actions in Yellowstone National Park, where he kicked a bison. (I highly doubt John Dutton would approve of such behavior.)

(@bisonunion, Instagram)[/caption]According to a press release from the park, Clarence Yoder of Idaho Falls got too close to a bison herd. The bison didn't like getting kicked, and the forty-year-old was injured. Rangers were called, and Mr. Yoder was treated for medical injuries, released, and then taken into custody.

Who in their right mind would kick a bison? Get too close to a bison? Park officials charged him with being under the influence so much that he could endanger himself and others, disorderly conduct, approaching wildlife, and disturbing wildlife.

Was the alleged bison kicker alone? No, he had an accomplice, McKenna Bass, also from Idaho Falls. The thirty-seven-year-old was charged with driving under the influence, interference in yielding to an emergency light, and disturbing wildlife.

In America, people are innocent until proven guilty. If found guilty, kicking and harassing the bison at Yellowstone is expensive. If convicted, each violation can result in six months in jail and a whopping five thousand dollar fine.

Let's hope this is the last time someone gets too close to wild animals in a park or the wild. They may look friendly, but they're deadly.

