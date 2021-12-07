I took a trip with my family to Yellowstone late this summer and even though it was not my first time, I was yet again in awe. The landscape, the geysers, the views and of course the animals are a lot to take in. We passed a few single bison on their own and a few heards. They are such massive and magnificent creatures to watch. There are constantly entertaining youtube videos of them brawling in the roads of Yellowstone while bystanders watch the scenes from their car window.

These massive creatures at Yellowstone Park are going to soon be reduced by quite a bit. Currently there are an estimated 5,000 bison in the national park and at least 900 of them are going to be wiped out. This is for preventative measures to try and keep down the spread of an infectious disease.

According to the Washington Examiner, "As many as 900 of Yellowstone National Park's bison will be permitted to be hunted, quarantined, or slaughtered in the coming months. Bison tend to leave Yellowstone in the winter months and travel into Montana , where they risk spreading brucellosis to cattle. Brucellosis is rare in humans, but it can be a significant problem for cattle, as the bacterial disease can cause cows to abort their calves."

NBC also reported on the story saying, "An additional 200 bison among the park’s more than 5,000 bison could be captured or hunted in the late winter if those numbers are met."

Yellowstone Bison, by Nikki West

While I understand the need to keep Montana's cattle safe, is this the best way? The only way?

28 Breathtaking Pictures from TV's Yellowstone Ranch This popular show is filmed within driving distance from the Treasure Valley, and now fans can see what it's like to live like a Dutton by staying at the Yellowstone. Some lucky fans from around the country have been able to stay there recently, and their pictures are amazing. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Kozlowski Hannah Boon , and Chief Joseph Ranch for allowing me to use these photos.

6 Reasons to Road Trip to Yellowstone

10 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 10 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles. John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? It's all part of this list of 10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone.