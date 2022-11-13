ESPN’s College Gameday Will Be Less Than 8 Hours From Boise
The biggest show in college football is heading west this weekend. No ESPN's College Gameday will not be returning to Boise, Eugene, or Los Angeles. The epicenter of college football will be broadcasting just a short eight-hour drive from Boise, Idaho.
The conference came very close to landing Gameday last year but lost out to a more significant conference matchup. The Big Sky has been creating innovative videos incorporating various aspects of college football in hopes of luring ESPN to Bozeman. ESPN rarely sends Gameday to an FSC School. The show is a regular on Power Five conference campuses like Alabama, Ohio State, UCLA, and other prominent schools.
Why Bozeman Part 2?
Sports Illustrated reports that this week's Big Sky game is one of the best matchups in the country. "GameDay’s choice may come as a surprise to some, but the 2022 matchup between the intrastate foes is poised to be one of Week 12’s best games. Montana State (9–1) comes into the game ranked No. 3 in the FCS, while Montana (7–3) checks in at No. 16. With playoff seeding implications on the line, the rivalry should only be more hotly contested come Saturday."
