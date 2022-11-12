College Football World Reacts To ESPN Gameday Destination

ESPN College Gameday show is a massive production. Although it seems like it's been to every campus in the country, several major college campuses have never hosted Gameday. Hosting the treasured ESPN show means your football team, fans, community, and even your conference have arrived. It's rare that the well-traveled show ventures outside the cozy confines of the well-manicured power five neighborhoods.

This Saturday, ESPN will be in Bozeman, Montana, covering the 'Brawl of the Wild' between Montana and Montana State. The Big Sky Conference in Utah has been creatively using social media to nudge ESPN westward.

Here are the details of the historic broadcast from the Big Sky office:

College GameDay will be live from Bozeman at 7:00-10:00 a.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 19, with kickoff between the Bobcats and Griz slated for 12:00 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the 121st Brawl of the Wild on ESPN+ or tune in to Montana Television Network, who will also be carrying the game's broadcast.

“College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky country has known for a long time: the ‘Brawl of the Wild’ is truly one of the game’s greatest rivalries,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “On behalf of the Big Sky Conference, we eagerly welcome our partners from ESPN and their crew to beautiful Bozeman for what always is an electric environment wherever the annual Montana vs. Montana State game is held.

"The campaign to bring College GameDay to a Big Sky campus for the first time began in earnest over a year ago, and the Griz staff deserve a lot of credit for those efforts, which the Bobcat crew built upon this season. I also want to thank all of our fans and the staff in our conference office for their relentless push on social media to showcase the pride and passion across our league. We look forward to showing Rece, Kirk, Lee, Desmond, Pat, David, Jess, Bear, and the entire GameDay crew a great time in the Big Sky!”

