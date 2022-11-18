The Center of College Football Will be Only 7 Hours From Boise

Are you ready for the weekend? After a weekend of tragedy, politics, and recession, Saturday is almost here. This Saturday will be a special one for those in our geographical area. College Football's most watched program will be only 7 hours from Boise for the first ever.

ESPN's College Gameday Show will be broadcasting from Bozeman, Montana, covering the 'Battle of the Wild' featuring Montana vs. Montana State. We've profiled how ESPN chose a Big Sky school here. Famous ESPN Gameday hosts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, David Pollack, Reese Davis, and Pat McAfee, have invaded Montana. And yes, America, ESPN's beloved College Football, Lee Corso, will be in Bozeman. Mr. Corso has been missing from Gameday due to health conditions.

The hosts are now in Bozeman preparing for their show that airs tomorrow at 7am MT. The entire community has been enjoying the spirit of this once in a lifetime event. Gameday rarely travels outside of the Power Five conferences.

