Idaho Deserves Better Than Petrino

Finally, the University of Idaho has parted ways with Coach Paul Petrino. The university made the announcement this week in a release. He was brought in to make the Vandals competitive in both football divisions. He failed miserably. You can read the news story here from my colleague Mateo.

When the Vandals dropped from the FBS to the FCS several years ago, many Vandal faithful worried about losing Petrino. The only thing Petrino did as a coach was lose games again and again. The Vandals are 14-25 since reclassifying to FCS football and rejoining the Big Sky. Idaho has a four-year league record of 10-19.

"Petrino is 33-66 in his nine seasons at the helm of the Vandals. His tenure was highlighted by the 2016 season that saw the Vandals go 9-4 and take home the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Championship with a 61-50 win over Colorado State. His time in Moscow also included a transition from FBS to FCS and a return to the Big Sky Conference."

The Vandals were expected to dominate their return to the Big Sky. Instead, under Petrino, they were the doormats of the conference. Whether it was the presidential shakeup, the changing athletic directors, or the kindness of the alumni, Petrino overstayed his welcome. Eastern Washington, the Montana schools, and other Big Sky schools made the playoff runs.

The Vandals were not so fortunate as their Big Sky neighbors. The successful coaches in the Big Sky are more than just coaches. They work for their communities, are welcomed on their radio broadcasts, and make themselves available to boosters and fans. Petrino seemed to view himself as too big to do the little things that make coaches playoff contenders.

The Petrino family has a long tradition of coaching excellence in college football. No word on who will replace Paul or where Petrino will land next. Here's a great feature that featured the two different worlds of Bobby and Paul Petrino.