Reports: Petrino Out, Idaho Vandals Look for New Football Coach

In the State of Idaho, football may not be as big as it is in states like Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and the deep south--but we Idahoans love some pigskin. When most think of Idaho, one thing actually comes to mind: football...in a sense. The world famous Blue Turf at Albertsons Stadium is a fan favorite all around the globe--unless of course you hate the way that it looks on TV. It can sometimes be a controversial subject.

Well, it isn't all about The Blue--because Idahoans love the Kibbie Dome, too.

KIbbie Dome Photos The Kibbie Dome has once again gained national attention thanks to ESPN. We look at Idaho's 'unique' facility in this photo gallery.

Yes, we adore the Kibbie Dome--an indoor football arena at the University of Idaho that admittedly looks like a beer can on its side from the exterior. It's almost serendipitous to the nature of the school.

Vandal fans are some of the most loyal in all of college football and now, they're looking for a new leader.

In the above statement, released by the University of Idaho, Vandal fans learned that Petrino will be coaching his last game, against in-state rival, Idaho State University, this weekend. Although his record was not great, the overall sentiment online about Petrino seems to be positive:

Believe it or not, he was actually the longest tenured coach in Vandal football history!

Wondering who could be next to coach the Idaho Vandals? We will keep you posted on some pretty great ideas.

