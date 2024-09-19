Idaho Vandals Hit the Road Against Talented Opponent

The Idaho Vandal Football team is on a roll. The team has won two straight games since almost pulling off a historic upset of the Oregon Ducks in week one. The Vandals upset Wyoming in Laromi and beat a talented Albany team last week at the Kibbie Dome.

The team has been rewarded for its hard work by climbing to the fourth team in the country in the FSC. Moscow and the university alums can't wait for this week's opponent. However, every game is a season, and this week, the Vandals have an exceptional both on and off the field.

#19 Abilene Christian will host the Vandals in Texas this week. Texas is a lot hotter than Idaho. The long travel creates unique challenges for the players, coaches, and support staff. The weather forecast during game time could be in the high nineties, giving the home team an advantage.

Like the Vandals, the Wildcats almost pulled off an upset in week one, losing to Texas Tech 52-51. Saturday's game is a ranked team's first appearance on Anthony Field and Wildcat Stadium.

You don't have to travel to Texas to stay with the Vandals. The game will be on KFXD AM 630 and Power 105.5 FM. You can catch the game on ESPN +, but it requires a subscription.

The Vandals must be careful of this trap game against a talented opponent. We believe Coach Jason Eck will have the team ready. However, anything can happen in the fantastic world of college football.

GO VANDALS.

