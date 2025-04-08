Spencer Danielson Holds Nothing Back on NIL and Boise State Football

It won't be long before an NFL team drafts Ashton Jeanty in the first round of this year's draft. Boise State football is rebuilding after a historic 2024 season. Spring practice continues as backup players work to become starters, and some players consider other options.

College football has become a game not about wins and losses but salary caps and the transfer portal. Who would've thought colleges would hire general managers to manage a 'salary cap' to pay players?

Check Out Spencer Danielson Man of Faith His faith, family, and love for Idaho revealed here. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Boise State Football has sold players not on how much money they'll make playing on the Blue but on player development and the opportunity to play in the NFL. (Legendary Alabama Coach Nick Saban won several national championships with that model but left the sport because players today only care about money.)

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State Getty Images / Norm Hall loading...

The Broncos are now feeling the pain of a few players leaving the team to pursue other options. The transfer portal opens up soon, but players want to be paid and play. On the one hand, it's a good sign for Boise State that the team is so strong that players are leaving because the talent here is too good. On the other hand, players leaving robs the team of much-needed depth during the season.

The Idaho Statesman details a few players leaving the team. However, one can see who is going or staying by watching the latest developments on X. Speaking of the platform the coach was asked about a very important departure.

The coach speaks about value over currency. Today's athletes have the opportunity to make life-changing money at the collegiate level, whereas college athletes can only make money by playing professionally or taking cash under the table.

Coach Danielson has a tough act to follow. Fans hope players will choose value over currency, a challenge in today's world of TikTok and quick money.

Famous Boise State Coaches A list of some of the most successful and famous Boise State head football coaches. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO