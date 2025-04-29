It pays to be Boise State Coach Spencer Danielson. According to the ubiquitous Pete Thamel from ESPN, the young, dynamic 'coach of the people' has secured a new five-year deal. The deal raises the coach to 2.2 million dollars and shows the continued trust of the university and athletic department.

Although everything came together for the team last year, successfully navigating Ashton Jeanty's Heisman campaign and the team's one-loss regular season was a challenge.

The staff has shown their commitment to his leadership by giving the coach a preemptive raise. Whether you're Spencer Danielson or Kevin Miller, everyone loves a raise. The coach must now navigate the upcoming season with a new offensive coordinator along with finding a new running back to replace the irreplaceable Ashton Jeanty.

A little more of the details from Pete Thamel:

"Danielson's deal will start at $2 million per year this season and increase by $100,000 over the course of the five years. The total deal will end up at nearly $11 million over the five years. He is expected to be the second-highest paid coach in the Mountain West behind UNLV's Dan Mullen, who is set to make $3.5 million this year. Utah State's Bronco Mendenhall is also set to make $2 million next year."

Congratulations to Coach Danielson and the Broncos. It won't be long before fall camp begins.

