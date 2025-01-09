Boise State Broncos: America’s Proud Christian Football Team

The football season is over, and it was a historic season for Boise State Football. A trip to the Fiesta Bowl, a Heisman runner-up, and back-to-back Mountain West Championships are rare accomplishments. The team moves on as the seniors, and Ashton Jeanty will move on to the NFL and life outside college football.

However, the team and its young coach are getting a lot of respect and attention for their Christian Faith. Most professional and college teams will thank God occasionally. Post-game prayer has become a part of post-game activities at all levels of football.

Boise State's Danielson proudly wears his faith on and off the field. We in the Boise area have become familiar with the fact that the national media discovered Spencer Danielson is a proud Christian man of faith. He always begins his media appearances with the term, 'Thank you, Jesus.'



He told the media today how his faith led him to lead the team: "I believe Jesus called me here to develop people and push this forward." The coach isn't the only high-profile Bronco who loves Jesus Christ.

"I felt that this community has helped me grow tremendously. It's very welcoming. It's not forceful. It's not aggressive in any type of way. It's the way God would want it to be, and I could see — even before stepping foot on this campus — that God had His hands on this program. I could see that Christianity was a big thing here and that guys were real big on their faith." After the tough loss to Penn State, one Bronco broke the internet with his proclamation of faith.

