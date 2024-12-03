Breaking News! Mountain West Awards Boise’s Danielson and Jeanty

It's good to be a Boise State Bronco. The team prepares for a make-or-break game against UNLV. The Mountain West Championship Game will be televised on Fox Television at 5 p.m. MT beginning Friday night.

The College Football Playoff Committee has ranked the Broncos at number 10, their highest season ranking. The Men's Basketball Team will be featured on CBS Television Saturday afternoon, taking on the Washington State Cougars.

However, the big news is that the Mountain West has honored first-year Bronco Football Coach Spencer Danielson as the coach of the year. All-world and Heisman Trophy contender Ashton Jeanty was awarded the Player of the Year.

Mr. Jeanty is the third Bronco to win consecutive MVP awards. He joins Boise State quarterbacks Bart Hendricks (Big West, 1999-00) and Kellen Moore (WAC, 2009-10; MW, 2011).

The hard-charging Danielson was an underdog who held the team together last year after Coach Andy Avalos was fired. Although Coach Danielson was not given a chance to win the job, he impressed the fans, players, and Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey.

Their belief has paid off for Bronco Nation. In his first full season as head coach, Danielson has guided Boise State to an 11-1 overall record and 7-0 mark in conference play. He and the legendary Chris Petersen (WAC, 2006) are the lone coaches to achieve this feat in their first season at the helm.

How can anyone define Ashton Jeanty's history-making season? From Bronco Athletics:

Jeanty has produced some of the greatest rushing numbers in FBS history, running for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns. His rushing yards total is the fifth-highest single-season total in FBS history and set the Boise State and Mountain West records. He has recorded 1,695 yards after contact and 130 missed tackles forced, both College Football Playoff-era records (since 2014). The 1,695 yards after contact are more than the total rushing yards of any other FBS player this season

Several Broncos were awarded Mountain West honors. You can see the entire list here.

