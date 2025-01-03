Dirk Koetter Fires Shots at Boise State Opponents Announces Retirement

The long and storied career of Boise State Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter has come to an end. The rumored final retirement occurred when the coach posted an uncensored, heartfelt resignation letter on Facebook. Coach Koetter left the NFL and came home to the Boise area to retire. He took a job as an analyst for the football team, eventually taking over when the offensive coordinator was fired.

He returned after Andy Avalos was fired, and Spencer Danielson took over the team. Coach Koetter is one of the best offensive minds at every level of football. He was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons.

The coach is credited with starting the excellent coaching tradition at Boise State. Although he traveled around the NFL, his love of the Broncos was always prominent. Coach Koetter's NFL resume helped the team attract and retain major players like Ashton Jeanty.

The coach held nothing back in assessing the athletic director and the current football coach. "BSU has two incredible leaders at the top right now in Jeramiah Dickey and Spencer Danielson. These are 2 men of character and the right men for the job at hand. These are the kind of men want their sons to play for because they really want what's best for the players and will develop them to the fullest." Is there a better endorsement than the previous statement?

Coach Koetter went on to detail Boise State's financial difficulties in the new world of NIL and the Transfer Portal. He revealed that Boise State players are being offered two to ten times the money Boise State can offer them. You can read his entire statement here. Thank you, coach, and congratulations on your retirement.

