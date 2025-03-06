5 Challenging Questions Facing Boise State This Spring

It seems like only a few days ago; the area was fired up for Boise State's big game against Penn State. The game didn't go the way most Bronco fans wanted, but it's time for spring football. The Broncos are one of the early teams that will conduct their spring practices soon. Here's a link to their spring roster for those who can't get enough Boise State Football. ￼

Unlike the NFL, college football changes constantly. With NIL and the Transfer Portal, player and team movement has excelled, challenging teams from Boise State to Alabama. The Broncos had one of their best seasons, if not their greatest season, last year. The team has lost a lot of talent, including Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty.



As the team prepares for spring practices, we examine the five big questions facing the team.

Replacing the Irreplaceable Ashton Jeanty

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State Getty Images / Christian Petersen loading...

The former Bronco will be an NFL draft pick. The young man led the team on and off the field. His presence was so dominant he opened up the passing game. Last year, the team lacked depth at running back due to numerous injuries. The returning players must find a path to equal his production.

More Production from Quarterback Maddux Madsen

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State Getty Images / Christian Petersen/ loading...

The young quarterback showed pluck and promise last year. He guided the team through a difficult schedule and is credited with doing just enough in the passing game when teams loaded the box against Mr. Jeanty. The quarterback takes over the leadership of the offense this year. He must continue to develop his passing game. Mr. Madsen would greatly be helped if the team acquired a few speedy receivers.

Replacing Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter

The Handoff Getty Images / Eakin Howard loading...

The coach will still be around as an advisor. Coach Koetter's brilliance on and off the field made the Broncos one of the most productive offenses in the country. Whether it was Taylen Green or Maddux Madsen, the coach brought out the best of his quarterbacks with brilliant game plans. Coach Nate Potter steps into the roll this year.

Can Coach Danielson Avoid the Sophomore Slump?

2023 Mountain West Championship - Boise State v UNLV Getty Images/ Ian Maule loading...

Was there a first-year or any coach in college football who had a better year than Spencer Danielson? The answer is no, as he guided a team like a veteran, beating every team on their schedule except Oregon. The coach's community outreach is an additional skill that helps attract both high-profile recruits and big-money donors. If he continues to win, all is well, but if the team slides, look out!

Money, Money, Moneyball

Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash/Canva Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash/Canva loading...

College football is ruled by money. Boise State's facilities continue to improve but are far behind the teams they routinely beat on the field. Sooner or later, the off-field revenue shortfalls catch up to you. Spring football is another opportunity for the hardworking Bronco Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey to his recruiting efforts to bring in more money. Unlike other universities, Boise State doesn't receive nearly the amount of money from the state or the university that different schools, larger or smaller, receive.

Another season, another challenge, are you ready?

