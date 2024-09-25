4 Idaho Vandals Continue Winning Ways

Idaho Vandals continue their quest to return to the FSC Playoffs. The team has rebounded nicely from its close, hard-fought loss to the highly regarded Oregon Ducks. The team has won three straight and is looking for another win this weekend. ￼

Unlike other programs, the football players at the University of Idaho are not highly paid, and most of them aren't paid at all. Idaho traveled to Texas and will now take on UC Davis this weekend.

Idaho Coach Jason Eck has revitalized a program that was so bad that it dropped from FBS to FSC several years ago. The downward move didn't guarantee success until Coach Eck's arrival.

The coach and his staff have filled several vacancies, as several of last year's starters left for bigger schools that paid them money to play football. If Coach Eck's success continues, it won't be long before a school from a bigger conference offers him more money to leave Idaho.

If the Vandals return to the playoffs and perhaps advance and win the championship, it will give a huge shot in the arm to the thousands of alumni who live in the Treasure Valley. Before the rise of Boise State, most parents sent their kids to Moscow rather than staying in Boise.

Fans can listen to the game on AM 630 or 105.5 FM or watch it on ESPN +. The kickoff is 8 pm Mountain, like Boise State's showdown with future Pac-12 partner Washington State. Although the season is very early, Bronco and Vandal fan bases have much to look forward to.

