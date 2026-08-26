America, the world, and our state recently lost one of America’s greatest artists, Dolly Parton. The talented lady was a singer, songwriter, producer, television star, movie star, and so much more.

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Nashville, Tennessee, is a long way from the Gem State, but one just had to hear or see Dolly in action, and you’d think she was right next to you on your front porch. Dolly's appeal continued until she sadly left us. Can you believe the 80 year old Parton was going to take a residence in Las Vegas before her tragic passing?

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Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador expressed his respect for Dolly.

"I rarely comment on celebrity news, but Dolly Parton’s music and influence spanned nearly my entire life. She had so many great hits but her rendition of “God Only Knows” with for KING & COUNTRY lifted me at a point when I needed it most. I’ll always be grateful. Rest in peace, Dolly."

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Whether it’s watching 9-5 or her many duets with Kenny Rogers, Mrs. Parton was the last unifier. Today we live in a world of left versus right, and everything is performative.

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Dolly’s self-deprecation was a major part of her appeal to those who needed a word of encouragement. We didn’t care about her politics because we were too busy enjoying her gift of humor, song, and drama.

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There will never be another Dolly Parton. She made all of us better and we were all so blessed when she was born over 80 years ago.

30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young Dolly Parton has been a fixture in country music and really, all of entertainment, since the 1960s. The only thing that has changed about the icon is her age — she's as radiant as she's ever been! Check out these pictures of a young Dolly Parton. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

20 Dolly Parton Quotes to Live By When You Need a Little Extra Sparkle