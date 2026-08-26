Idaho Remembers Beloved Country Icon Dolly Parton
America, the world, and our state recently lost one of America’s greatest artists, Dolly Parton. The talented lady was a singer, songwriter, producer, television star, movie star, and so much more.
Nashville, Tennessee, is a long way from the Gem State, but one just had to hear or see Dolly in action, and you’d think she was right next to you on your front porch. Dolly's appeal continued until she sadly left us. Can you believe the 80 year old Parton was going to take a residence in Las Vegas before her tragic passing?
Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador expressed his respect for Dolly.
"I rarely comment on celebrity news, but Dolly Parton’s music and influence spanned nearly my entire life. She had so many great hits but her rendition of “God Only Knows” with for KING & COUNTRY lifted me at a point when I needed it most. I’ll always be grateful. Rest in peace, Dolly."
Whether it’s watching 9-5 or her many duets with Kenny Rogers, Mrs. Parton was the last unifier. Today we live in a world of left versus right, and everything is performative.
Dolly’s self-deprecation was a major part of her appeal to those who needed a word of encouragement. We didn’t care about her politics because we were too busy enjoying her gift of humor, song, and drama.
There will never be another Dolly Parton. She made all of us better and we were all so blessed when she was born over 80 years ago.
30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young
Dolly Parton has been a fixture in country music and really, all of entertainment, since the 1960s. The only thing that has changed about the icon is her age — she's as radiant as she's ever been! Check out these pictures of a young Dolly Parton.
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul
20 Dolly Parton Quotes to Live By When You Need a Little Extra Sparkle
9 Times Dolly Parton Sang About Heaven and Her Faith
Dolly Parton has an extensive catalog of music from her decades in the genre. And while there are several big hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5," it's the songs about her faith that she might have loved the most.
Parton was open about her love for Jesus, and she often sang about it, weaving in beautiful imagery of what Heaven would be like one day.
She kept her faith on her sleeve until the day she passed, finally getting to where she was going.
Gallery Credit: Jess Rose