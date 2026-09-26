If this football game had been a boxing match, the refs would’ve stopped it at halftime. It’s been many, many years since Boise State Football dominated an FBS opponent as they did today against Western Michigan.

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Perhaps the Western Michigan Broncos left their heart in Ann Arbor after losing a game they really won against the Wolverines. The final 32-7 didn't reflect how badly Boise State beat Western Michigan.

A Perfect Game?

Boise State’s running game was brilliant, their time of possession was dominant, and their quarterback didn’t turn the ball over. The Broncos didn’t dominate the other Broncos; they dismantled them. After viewing this game, it’s tough to imagine Western Michigan being a legitimate threat to repeat as MAC Champions.

What's Next?

Boise State now moves into the driver's seat as the Group of 6 representative in the College Football Playoff. The team is favored to win the Pac-12, and unless there’s a major slipup, the Broncos will return to the playoffs.

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A lot can happen; however, if you have to pick between the BSU and the field, the Broncos are the favorite. Although it’s early, this team seems to have a special chemistry that others have lacked.

They may not be the most talented group, but they seem the most united.

Boise State also benefits from the continuity in its coaching staff and team. Unlike other Pac-12 programs, the Broncos had little to no turnover.

The season is far from over, but for Bronco Nation it looks like 2026 can be a historic run that many will remember for a very, very long time.

Boise State Home Games These games are on sale now. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Tom Brady Shows Boise State Major Love on America 250 As American celebrated 250 years over the weekend, the 'GOAT', Tom Brady, ranked his top sporting events...EVER. Boise State made that iconic list. Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM