Saturday Night In Idaho
Safety First
AAA Idaho/Oregon has issued some necessary reminders to keep all kids, both big and small, safe and sound on all hallows eve. Sometimes we forget to keep it slow when driving through crowded neighborhoods. Costumes tend to limit one's ability to see oncoming traffic.
- Expect children to be out and about on Halloween night. They may dart across roads, and some may be dressed in costumes that are difficult to see.
- Ditch the distractions and scan the road for pedestrians.
- Use a designated driver or a ride-hailing app to get home if you've been indulging in too much alcohol.
- Travel at safe speeds and avoid residential neighborhoods if possible.
- Don't rely on your backup camera alone. Make sure the area around your car is clear before driving away or backing out of a garage or driveway.
Keeping Kids Safe
AAA's Mathew Conde breaksdown the challenges of a Saturday night Halloween. "Kids are excited for Halloween, and the fact that it falls on a Saturday means that we could see an increase in the number of dangerous interactions between drivers and pedestrians," says Conde. "Every driver should have a plan to make it home safely, especially if they've been out celebrating with alcohol. No child should pay the price for a reckless driving decision."
Let's make sure we all take it safe and slow on Halloween and anytime day or night.
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Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
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