Halloween is Saturday night, so many Idahoans will dress up as ghosts and goblins, and thousands of kids will go door to door for their best candy. Halloween is a special night filled with fright and fancy. However, you still need to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash children standing while holding Jack 'o lantern and wearing costume

Saturday Night In Idaho

Churches, cities, and businesses have held their own trunk-or-treat events building up to Saturday night. Boise State has a late game against Texas State. It’s a big night as former great Kellen Moore returns to see his statue in person.

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash white french bulldog puppy covered with white textile

Safety First

AAA Idaho/Oregon has issued some necessary reminders to keep all kids, both big and small, safe and sound on all hallows eve. Sometimes we forget to keep it slow when driving through crowded neighborhoods. Costumes tend to limit one's ability to see oncoming traffic.

Expect children to be out and about on Halloween night. They may dart across roads, and some may be dressed in costumes that are difficult to see.

Ditch the distractions and scan the road for pedestrians.

Use a designated driver or a ride-hailing app to get home if you've been indulging in too much alcohol.

Travel at safe speeds and avoid residential neighborhoods if possible.

Don't rely on your backup camera alone. Make sure the area around your car is clear before driving away or backing out of a garage or driveway.

Keeping Kids Safe

AAA's Mathew Conde breaksdown the challenges of a Saturday night Halloween. "Kids are excited for Halloween, and the fact that it falls on a Saturday means that we could see an increase in the number of dangerous interactions between drivers and pedestrians," says Conde. "Every driver should have a plan to make it home safely, especially if they've been out celebrating with alcohol. No child should pay the price for a reckless driving decision."

Let's make sure we all take it safe and slow on Halloween and anytime day or night.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND IS GOING TO BE HUGE! Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Meridian’s 2026 Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Celebration Downtown Meridian transformed into a Halloween wonderland for the city’s annual Trunk-or-Treat celebration on October 22, 2026. From elaborate decorations and spooky displays to adorable costumes and plenty of candy, here’s a look at the fun. The family-friendly event also supported the Meridian Food Bank Backpack Program, helping provide weekend meals for local children. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals