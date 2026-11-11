When was the last time we had good news about gas prices dropping in Idaho? 2024? Coincidentally, just a week after the election, gas prices dropped by a whopping 20 cents in the Gem State. Gas prices are still historically high, but the big drop is really good news for Idahoans and Americans.

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We Know About Idaho, But What About National Gas Prices?

According to AAA Idaho/Oregon, the national average hit $4 today, which is about 16 cents less than a week ago and 37 cents less than a month ago, but 94 cents more than a year ago. Idaho ranks 10th in the nation for the most expensive fuel.

Although we're still in the top ten, we're not as close as we were a few weeks ago when we were the seventh highest state in the union. Idaho will always pay more for gas due to the limited supply to our remote mountain desert home.

The majority of our gas/oil comes in from Salt Lake City, Utah. Some supplies of gas are brought in by truck from Montana.

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What About the Upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday?

Hopefully gas prices will continue to drop which would be a great help to all who will be driving in their cars, trucks, or other vehicles to their Thanksgiving destination. However, the drop in fuel prices are doubtful to have a price drop on the continued cost of flying anywhere around the world or across the country.

How To Find Cheap Gas Prices in Any State

AAA Idaho/Oregon provides a great resource here that shows you where to find the cheapest gas in every state in the union.

Cheapest Gas Prices in Idaho

Here's a list of the gas prices in every major Idaho city courtesy of AAA Idaho/Oregon.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of 11/9/26:

Boise - $4.46

Coeur d’Alene - $3.88

Franklin - $4.47

Idaho Falls - $4.26

Lewiston - $4.14

Pocatello - $4.29

Rexburg - $4.49

Twin Falls - $4.32

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