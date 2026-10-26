Finally, we have some significant good news. Idaho gas prices have dropped noticeably. How big? AAA Idaho/Oregon reports Gem State gas prices dropped 13 cents in one week. When’s the last time that happened? We’re used to prices rising, but not dropping. Hopefully this is the beginning of a welcome trend.

How Do Idaho Gas Prices Compare To Last Month? Last Year?

Once again, gas prices are down 33 cent from last month, but still $1.27 higher per gallon than last year at this time. The relief is needed, but will the trend last as President Trump considers taking down Iran for the last time?

Gas Prices Down, But Oil Is Up

“The crude market is under intense pressure, with conflict and uncertainty driving higher prices for a major product that powers the global economy,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Gas prices may be falling right now, but the climbing cost of crude is impossible to ignore.”

Idaho Gas Prices Across The State

AAA has provided the information on where you can get the cheapest gas in Idaho. How about Pocettelo with that 22 cent drop?

Boise - $4.71

Coeur d’Alene - $4.37

Franklin - $4.63

Idaho Falls - $4.63

Lewiston - $4.40

Pocatello - $4.61 (an incredible 22-cent drop this week!!)

Rexburg - $4.78

Twin Falls - $4.71

What's Next?

Great question, perhaps the midterms will determine an end to the war with Iran. Or President Trump drops the big one and then they surrender. If both wars, Russia/Ukraine, Iran, could be settled the world would see a massive drop in the cost of energy.

Impact of Lower Gas Prices

Whoever the president is in 2028 they could be benefitting from a massive reduction in fuel prices. The strategic oil reserve will have to be refilled and hopefully we can all get back to a more normal existence.

10 Massive Dangers To Idaho Watch out for these factors that could destroy Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

5 Aggravating Factors Making Idaho Unaffordable Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER