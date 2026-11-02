Just in time for election day, gas prices continue to fall in the Gem State. The cheaper gas is in Idaho, the more money folks have to live in Idaho. Farmers, business owners, and everyone have felt the pain of both wars.

How Big Is The Price Drop?

How much have gas prices fallen in the Gem State? According to the latest report from AAA Idaho, gas prices are down 15 cents to $4.52 per gallon. That’s 44 cents less than a month ago, but $1.17 more than a year ago. Any break at the pump can only help those who drive or depend on deliveries.

Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash a sign that is sitting on the side of a road

Why Are Idaho Gas Prices Dropping?

What has caused the latest drop? Summer is over, which means a few things. Folks aren’t traveling to exotic or non-exotic locations. The winter blend is a little different than the summer blend, and as the weather changes, so does demand.

“Winter-blend fuel is cheaper to make, and that has helped prices fall, as has a slight dip in fuel demand,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But geopolitical tensions remain, and crude oil is still hovering near $100 per barrel – a far cry from the $60 range of a year ago.”

What City Has The Cheapest Gas Prices in Idaho

Our weekly look from AAA Idaho.

Boise - $4.59 Coeur d’Alene - $4.15 Franklin - $4.55 Idaho Falls - $4.44 Lewiston - $4.30 Pocatello - $4.43 Rexburg - $4.57 Twin Falls - $4.54 Want to find out where you can find cheaper gas in Idaho? Click the link here. Let's continue to hope that the good news on gas prices will continue.

Boise Gas Guzzlers These vehicles have some of the worst miles per gallon rated by Car and Driver. No electric vehicles on this list. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

How Far 9 Popular Idaho Cars Can Drive on Empty While we don't advise waiting until your tank is almost empty to fill-up, YourMechanic gives drivers a picture of how far they can drive once the gas light comes on in these nine vehicles, which are best sellers in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart