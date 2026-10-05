Breaking news: Idaho gas prices have dropped. For the first time in what seems like years, the price per gallon at the pump has dropped in the Gem State.

Photo by Szasa Amanda on Unsplash a gas station with a red carpet on the floor

How Much Did Idaho Gas Prices Drop?

How much? Are we talking dollars, a lot of cents, or just how much money are Idaho drivers saving at the pump? Well, a little good news is worth a lot of bad news, as the price per gallon has dropped by four cents in a week.

In other words, last week our gas prices were $4.99 a gallon; this week we’re at $4.95 a gallon.

What Were Idaho Gas Prices Last Month? Last Year?

How does this stack up compared to last month? Last year?

Last month, gas prices were 33 cents lower, and last year at this time, they were an amazing $1.48 lower.

Higher gas prices mean higher prices for everything. Whether you get DoorDash or shop at Fred Meyer’s, the cost of goods keeps rising because of higher fuel costs.

Majid Saeedi, Getty Images Majid Saeedi, Getty Images

The Cost Of War

The war with Iran continues, although America reported last week that up to eighty percent or eighty five percent of the oil is once again rolling through the Straight of Hormuz and into the Persian Gulf.

U.S. Navy, Getty Images U.S. Navy, Getty Images

America Remains Tough

Regardless of the current mood in our country, the military continues to solve the problem of Iran. The president has moved another carrier group into the region building the total to three. If the president unleashes the military once again, gas prices could spike before hopefully coming down.

What's Next?

That's a hard call according to our friends at AAA Idaho/Oregon. “With so much uncertainty in the world, it’s tough to get excited about saving a few cents,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Today, there are reports of additional attacks on refineries in Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine and Russia continue to attack each other’s energy infrastructure. It will be interesting to see if we can piece together another calm week.”

Your Weekly Roundup of Idaho Gas Prices From AAA

Boise - $5.03

Coeur d’Alene - $4.55

Franklin - $4.90

Idaho Falls - $4.92

Lewiston - $4.56

Pocatello - $5.04

Rexburg - $5.02

Twin Falls - $5.05

Gas Buying Rules - True And False Gas Buying Myths Busted - Some Anyway ... Gallery Credit: Dubba G

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR GAS MILEAGE Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022. So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:

Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla