How Much Did Idaho Gas Prices Drop?
What Were Idaho Gas Prices Last Month? Last Year?
The Cost Of War
The war with Iran continues, although America reported last week that up to eighty percent or eighty five percent of the oil is once again rolling through the Straight of Hormuz and into the Persian Gulf.
America Remains Tough
Regardless of the current mood in our country, the military continues to solve the problem of Iran. The president has moved another carrier group into the region building the total to three. If the president unleashes the military once again, gas prices could spike before hopefully coming down.
What's Next?
That's a hard call according to our friends at AAA Idaho/Oregon. “With so much uncertainty in the world, it’s tough to get excited about saving a few cents,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Today, there are reports of additional attacks on refineries in Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine and Russia continue to attack each other’s energy infrastructure. It will be interesting to see if we can piece together another calm week.”
Your Weekly Roundup of Idaho Gas Prices From AAA
Boise - $5.03
Coeur d’Alene - $4.55
Franklin - $4.90
Idaho Falls - $4.92
Lewiston - $4.56
Pocatello - $5.04
Rexburg - $5.02
Twin Falls - $5.05
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