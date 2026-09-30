Teen Killings Put Idaho Gang Activity in the Spotlight
How Idaho Has Eliminated Gangs
Are Gangs Back in Boise? Caldwell?
Boise Police have reported that several folks involved in shootings have been arrested. The city was shocked as a shooting occurred at a house party. Lee Joe told us, "the liberal city council has finally brought California gang shootings to Boise."
Boise Police have detailed their latest arrests involving the local stabbing here.
A Gang Problem or A Teenage Problem?
Multiple media reports state a troubling violent trend involving youngsters some as young as 15 being charged with murder. The Idaho Statesmen compliled a list of the suspects, some teenagers who are charged with murder. You can see the details here thanks to their use of artificial intelligence.
Map Reveals Where Gangs Are Operating In Idaho
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
What's Next?
Local law enforcement, like the Caldwell Police Department, are making public appeals to young people that the gang life is not for them. Their hope is they can show local kids that you don't have to join a gang to fit into a community. Channel 6 shared a story of two Caldwell Police officers reaching out local students.
Everything You Need To Know About The Norteños Gang
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
Everything You Need To Know About The Sureños Gang
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
Everything You Need to Know About The SVC Gang in Idaho
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas