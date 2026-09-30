Gang violence, shootings, stabbings, and assaults ring true in California, but not in Idaho- until now. Recently, folks from Caldwell to Boise have been alarmed by shootings, killings, and arrests of young people. Does the Treasure Valley have a gang problem? Let’s investigate.

John Moore, Getty Images John Moore, Getty Images

How Idaho Has Eliminated Gangs

Gangs were a problem in the Treasure Valley years ago. Partnerships between local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies have reduced gang activity in our area. Law enforcement officials have told us that their communication and zero tolerance for gangs have aided them in their endeavors.

David McNew, Getty Images David McNew, Getty Images

Are Gangs Back in Boise? Caldwell?

Boise Police have reported that several folks involved in shootings have been arrested. The city was shocked as a shooting occurred at a house party. Lee Joe told us, "the liberal city council has finally brought California gang shootings to Boise."

Boise Police have detailed their latest arrests involving the local stabbing here.

David McNew, Getty Images David McNew, Getty Images

A Gang Problem or A Teenage Problem?

Multiple media reports state a troubling violent trend involving youngsters some as young as 15 being charged with murder. The Idaho Statesmen compliled a list of the suspects, some teenagers who are charged with murder. You can see the details here thanks to their use of artificial intelligence.

Map Reveals Where Gangs Are Operating In Idaho We came across a map on Reddit that allegedly shows where gangs are operating in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

What's Next?

Local law enforcement, like the Caldwell Police Department, are making public appeals to young people that the gang life is not for them. Their hope is they can show local kids that you don't have to join a gang to fit into a community. Channel 6 shared a story of two Caldwell Police officers reaching out local students.

Everything You Need To Know About The Norteños Gang Let's look at the Norteños gang which operates in Idaho, California, and Utah. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Everything You Need To Know About The Sureños Gang Now, let's look at the Sureños gang which also operates in Idaho, California, and Utah. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas