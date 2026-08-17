Summer may be over, but the pain at the pump continues for all of us living in the great Gem State. It has been a season of high temperatures, bad air, and excessively high gas prices. Sadly, everything is related to the cost of gas, from your Amazon-delivered goods to the cost of Bacon at our favorite grocery stores.

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Idaho's Pain At The Pump Explained

Gasoline in Idaho rose another seven cents per gallon from last week. You remember last week? Gas prices were up then, too. Our state is usually one of the higher-priced gasoline states in the country. Why? Idaho has a limited supply of gasoline, which mainly comes through the pipeline from Salt Lake City, Utah. The West’s lack of refineries keeps costs high.

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How Much Does Gasoline Cost in Idaho?

We wish the news were better, but here are the details: Gem State is $4.42, up 7 cents from a week ago, 37 cents from a month ago, and a whopping 91 cents from a year ago. A year ago, the news was good, and sticker shock was gone. Today, thanks to the war with Iran, prices keep climbing.

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How Do Idaho Gas Prices Compare To The National Average?

Gas prices are going up nationally, but they’re still more affordable than our prices. How affordable? How big of a difference is there? The national average was up to $4.06 per gallon, which is six cents more than a week ago, eight cents more than a month ago, and 93 cents more than a year ago. If you’re wondering, where do we rank nationally? Idaho ranks seventh in the country for gasoline costs.

What's Next? Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

“A jittery crude oil market is applying upward pressure on gas prices in Idaho and across the nation, with no immediate fix in sight on the supply side,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But if fuel demand goes down with more kids back in school, things could improve.”

Mr. Conde did point out that disruptions could occur due to natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding.

For further information on gas prices in Idaho and the rest of the country, click the link here provided by AAA Idaho/Oregon.

Find Out Which Idaho City Has The Lowest Gas Prices

AAA Idaho/Oregon provided our weekly list. Is your city #1?

Boise - $4.48

Coeur d’Alene - $4.25

Franklin - $4.29

Idaho Falls - $4.27

Lewiston - $4.27

Pocatello - $4.38

Rexburg - $4.38

Twin Falls - $4.4

8 Easy Ways to Save Money on Gas Right Now Feeling the pain at the pump? These simple driving tips can help you stretch your gas tank further. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

Are Idaho Electric & Hybrid Car Sales Rising with the Increase in Gas Prices? Gallery Credit: Parker Kane