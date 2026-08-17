Idaho Gas Prices Hit $4.42, Ranking Seventh Most Expensive In The Nation

Idaho Gas Prices Hit $4.42, Ranking Seventh Most Expensive In The Nation

Photo by Rock Staar on Unsplash
Summer may be over, but the pain at the pump continues for all of us living in the great Gem State. It has been a season of high temperatures, bad air, and excessively high gas prices. Sadly, everything is related to the cost of gas, from your Amazon-delivered goods to the cost of Bacon at our favorite grocery stores.

a fire hydrant with a hose attached to it
Photo by Jesse Donoghoe on Unsplash

Idaho's Pain At The Pump Explained

Gasoline in Idaho rose another seven cents per gallon from last week. You remember last week? Gas prices were up then, too. Our state is usually one of the higher-priced gasoline states in the country. Why? Idaho has a limited supply of gasoline, which mainly comes through the pipeline from Salt Lake City, Utah. The West’s lack of refineries keeps costs high.
a close up of a machine with buttons and numbers
Photo by fr0ggy5 on Unsplash

How Much Does Gasoline Cost in Idaho?

We wish the news were better, but here are the details: Gem State is $4.42, up 7 cents from a week ago, 37 cents from a month ago, and a whopping 91 cents from a year ago. A year ago, the news was good, and sticker shock was gone. Today, thanks to the war with Iran, prices keep climbing.
A bright pink industrial pipe running along a metal support structure
Photo by Martin Adams on Unsplash

How Do Idaho Gas Prices Compare To The National Average?

Gas prices are going up nationally, but they’re still more affordable than our prices. How affordable? How big of a difference is there? The national average was up to $4.06 per gallon, which is six cents more than a week ago, eight cents more than a month ago, and 93 cents more than a year ago. If you’re wondering, where do we rank nationally? Idaho ranks seventh in the country for gasoline costs.

What's Next? Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

“A jittery crude oil market is applying upward pressure on gas prices in Idaho and across the nation, with no immediate fix in sight on the supply side,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But if fuel demand goes down with more kids back in school, things could improve.”

Mr. Conde did point out that disruptions could occur due to natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding.

For further information on gas prices in Idaho and the rest of the country, click the link here provided by AAA Idaho/Oregon.

Find Out Which Idaho City Has The Lowest Gas Prices

AAA Idaho/Oregon provided our weekly list. Is your city #1?

Boise - $4.48

Coeur d’Alene - $4.25

Franklin - $4.29

Idaho Falls - $4.27

Lewiston - $4.27

Pocatello - $4.38

Rexburg - $4.38

Twin Falls - $4.4

8 Easy Ways to Save Money on Gas Right Now

Feeling the pain at the pump? These simple driving tips can help you stretch your gas tank further.

Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

Are Idaho Electric & Hybrid Car Sales Rising with the Increase in Gas Prices?

Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

20 Years of Gas Prices' Ups and Downs

'Gas prices: giving us something to talk about with our coworkers for 20 years.' I don't remember where I first heard it, but that's the perfect way to describe all the pointless complaining sessions we all have taken part in over the years.

I don't much attention to the price of gas. Admittedly I do not work in a field that directly relies on equipment that takes gallons and gallons of gas. But, as an average car driver, I'm just going to pay whatever it costs. 

It's not that I don't care, I just know I don't have a choice. I'm going to need gas, so I'm going to pay whatever they charge. Kids gotta get to school and I gotta get to work. The only real choice is to drive or not to drive. Walking the ten-mile round trip to work every day is impractical, especially during one of South Dakota's patented six-month winters. 

Besides being low-key annoying, complaining about the price of gas is dumb because I remember things. Like that the price of gas has been up and down for at least 20 years. 2021 is no better or worse than 2003. It takes at least $40 to fill my tank this year just like it did in 2017.

But, why not dig into the photo archives and find some proof of memory. Because news stories about gas prices are the pointless small talk of journalism, there are lots of pictures of gas station signs from the last couple of decades. 

Starting in 2000 we can see that rise and fall of gas prices in the United States. World events, natural disasters, and economic changes all affect the price. And all through those years, I paid what was charged. 

Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns

 

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