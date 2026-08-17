Idaho Gas Prices Hit $4.42, Ranking Seventh Most Expensive In The Nation
Idaho's Pain At The Pump Explained
How Much Does Gasoline Cost in Idaho?
How Do Idaho Gas Prices Compare To The National Average?
What's Next? Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?
“A jittery crude oil market is applying upward pressure on gas prices in Idaho and across the nation, with no immediate fix in sight on the supply side,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But if fuel demand goes down with more kids back in school, things could improve.”
Mr. Conde did point out that disruptions could occur due to natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding.
For further information on gas prices in Idaho and the rest of the country, click the link here provided by AAA Idaho/Oregon.
Find Out Which Idaho City Has The Lowest Gas Prices
AAA Idaho/Oregon provided our weekly list. Is your city #1?
Boise - $4.48
Coeur d’Alene - $4.25
Franklin - $4.29
Idaho Falls - $4.27
Lewiston - $4.27
Pocatello - $4.38
Rexburg - $4.38
Twin Falls - $4.4
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