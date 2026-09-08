Idaho gas prices continue to make life in the Gem State unaffordable. Usually, we can count on gas prices to sink after Labor Day.

That’s not the case this year, as Idahoans and all Americans survived the most expensive Labor Day Weekend ever. Gas prices continue to climb along with oil prices, fueled by the war with Iran.

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What About Diesel?

If that’s not enough bad news, diesel prices are closing in on six dollars a gallon. One gentleman from New Meadows told us he’s paying five dollars a gallon. Good thing he has a very short commute.

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How bad is it? You don’t have to be a regular at the pump to feel the pain of the higher gas prices. Did you know last year our price per gallon was $1.16 less than this year’s $4.62 per gallon? Prices continue to rise, and Idaho is the seventh most expensive state to buy gasoline.

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Which States Are More Expensive Than Idaho?

At least we’re not Washington State; they have the second-highest gas prices in the nation at $5.51. Or California, which has the highest price per gallon at $5.86, according to AAA.

“In a typical year, you would expect a large drop in gasoline prices soon after Labor Day. People stay closer to home, and the winter-blend fuel is cheaper to make,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “This year is anything but typical. Far from it.”

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash a row of gas pumps filled with gas

History Of Gas Prices in the last Few Years

This one may hurt a little more, but it is worth noting how high gasoline has risen in the past few years. You'll see the impact the pandemic had on gas prices because no one was driving to their rise due to energy polices and now the war.

A look at gas prices since 2020:

2020: $2.46

2021 $3.79

2022 — $4.51

2023 — $4.16

2024 — $3.58

2025 — $3.47

2026 — $4.62.

AAA Idaho/Oregon provided that information and you can read more about how Idaho gas prices compared to the nation's by clicking here.

Gas Prices in These Idaho Cities

Boise - $4.58

Coeur d’Alene - $4.61

Franklin - $4.39

Idaho Falls - $4.54

Lewiston - $4.69

Pocatello - $4.60

Rexburg - $4.58

Twin Falls - $4.61

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR GAS MILEAGE Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022. So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:

Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla

11 Things You May Not Want to Buy From a Idaho Gas Station Idaho’s gas stations are super convenient. You’re stopping to fill up anyway, so why not grab a few things while you’re there? But not everything on those shelves is a smart buy. Some items are overpriced, low quality, or just plain bad for you. Gallery Credit: Canva