Idaho Gas Prices Hit $4.35, Up 82 Cents From This Time Last Year
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Idaho Current Gas Prices Compared to Last Week and Last Year
When Will Gas Prices Drop in Idaho?
A few factors should help the Gem State eventually feel some relief from pain at the pump. The summer driving season is officially over. President Trump demanded that oil companies lower the cost of gasoline saying they've made too much in profit at the expense of American consumers.
“The Rockies region is slow to react to price changes in other parts of the country, but the good news is that if pump prices keep dropping elsewhere, we might be next in line for some savings,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Hopefully, global crude oil prices will stabilize, coupled with lower demand as we move into the fall and the busy school year.”
Idaho Gas Prices Across The State
Boise - $4.34
Coeur d’Alene - $4.15
Franklin - $4.35
Idaho Falls - $4.30
Lewiston - $4.07
Pocatello - $4.37
Rexburg - $4.25
Twin Falls - $4.38
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