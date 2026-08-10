Vacation season is over for most Idahoans as the school year begins this week. However, there is no break for Idaho consumers as gas prices continue to climb, according to a report from AAA Idaho. How high did Idaho gas prices climb? AAA Idaho says consumers will pay five cents more a gallon than last week.

The Economic Impact of Rising Idaho Gas Prices

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Despite the efforts by some, the world runs on oil and gasoline. If you’ve watched Landman with Billy Bob Thornton, you’ll understand the importance of fuel costs. Everything from fertilizer to the weekend getaway runs on gasoline. When the price of fuel goes up, so does food, entertainment, and travel.

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Service-based businesses, especially delivery services like floral, Amazon, or any food services, have to struggle with whether they can absorb the cost or pass it along to the consumer. If you’re wondering why the cost of going out to eat is so much, look to the cost of gasoline.

One local restaurant owner told us, ‘If I tried to pass on the cost to my customers, I’d be out of business in less than a month.”

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Idaho Current Gas Prices Compared to Last Week and Last Year

Last week, the average cost per gallon of gas was $4.30, this week it's $4.35. Last month gas was 34 cents less than it is now and eighty two cents more than a year ago. Idaho has traditionally been one of the higher gas priced states in the union.

When Will Gas Prices Drop in Idaho?

A few factors should help the Gem State eventually feel some relief from pain at the pump. The summer driving season is officially over. President Trump demanded that oil companies lower the cost of gasoline saying they've made too much in profit at the expense of American consumers.

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“The Rockies region is slow to react to price changes in other parts of the country, but the good news is that if pump prices keep dropping elsewhere, we might be next in line for some savings,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Hopefully, global crude oil prices will stabilize, coupled with lower demand as we move into the fall and the busy school year.”

Idaho Gas Prices Across The State

Boise - $4.34

Coeur d’Alene - $4.15

Franklin - $4.35

Idaho Falls - $4.30

Lewiston - $4.07

Pocatello - $4.37

Rexburg - $4.25

Twin Falls - $4.38

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