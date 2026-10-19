Idaho Gas Prices Drop To Four Eighty, Still Well Above National Average
How Much Did We Pay For Gas Last Year at This Time?
Is The Worst Behind Us? Are Lower Prices on the way?
“You see the falling prices and your first thought may be that the worst is behind us. Unfortunately, crude oil volatility is still a concern,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is now trading near $102 per barrel, which may put additional strain on everything from jet fuel to gasoline to delivery charges.”
The War and Midterms
What Happens If the Democrats Win? Will They Lower Gas Prices?
Besides impeaching the president, the democrats have no public plan to lower gas prices.
Gas Prices Across Idaho Courtesy of AAA Idaho/Oregon
Boise - $4.84
Coeur d’Alene - $4.47
Franklin - $4.81
Idaho Falls - $4.79
Lewiston - $4.51
Pocatello - $4.83
Rexburg - $4.93
Twin Falls - $4.80
Want more information? Click the link here.
Shots Fired in Downtown Boise Early Sunday Morning
Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM
Rat Sightings
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola
Boise Street Brawl: Road Rage Edition
Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM