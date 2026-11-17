It appears the members of the Timberline football team have had enough of the allegations and the efforts to cancel them. The Idaho Statesman reports that the team members are suing the Boise School District. In their lawsuit, they say they were not given a fair process.

You may recall the story where a Snapchat group text became the topic of a rapid rush to judgment fueled by students, social and traditional media. The incident led to the cancellation of the homecoming game and at least one student walkout during the school day.

The Controversy

It began with a Snapchat chain or group text in which individuals made threatening statements about a fellow student at Timberline. The texts were directed at an unnamed female student. The thread went public, triggering an avalanche of outrage and calls for punishment.

The students were punished and, according to the Stateman’s article, were not given time to defend themselves. The entire situation was a major story for several days and prompted the Boise Police Department’s investigative unit to review the damage.

What do the Students from The Lawsuit?

From the Statesman, "Through the lawsuit, the students are seeking a declaration that officials denied them due process, an end to any disciplinary actions imposed without adequate process, an agreement allowing the students to return to school, and removal of related adverse disciplinary records. It also seeks monetary compensation, coverage of attorney fees and costs and any other relief the court deems appropriate."

What's Next?

The next step will involve more legal filings and hopefully an out of court agreement. If this goes to trial, the only winners are those who continue to fan the flames of this unfortunate incident on social media.

5 Totally Wrong Misconceptions About Idaho Schools! Do you agree with these wild Idaho ideas? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

3 Back-to-School Citations That Could Cost You Big Time in Boise Back-To-School season is here and so are some laws that you may have forgotten about while the kids were on summer break. Here's your refresher course! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart