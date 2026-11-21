Winning in college football is tough. Just ask UCLA, Indiana, and now Boise State. The Broncos suffered an embarrassing loss against a five-hundred-pound but plucky San Diego State team that refused to lose.

In the end, when you turn the ball over three times and fail to punt on the most logical scenario, even Pat McAfee can’t save you. The Broncos' 22-20 loss is not only shocking but could end their run at another college football appearance. The team didn’t lose on the road; they lost at home, on the Blue. They failed to defend the Blue.

Boise State Athletic Department Boise State Athletic Department

The Pac-12 Championship will be a rematch but at a massive cost. Could the College Football Playoff Committee punish Boise State for this loss by moving Memphis, Liberty, or UTSA into the Group of 6?

In the end, two plays allowed the Aztecs to boot the Broncos. The 3rd-and-eight rollout that resulted in an out-of-bounds call set up the most ridiculous play in school history. It’s fourth and three, and instead of punting, the team went for it. Maddux Madsen is a one-read quarterback; when the tight end wasn’t available, he was sacked.

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With a minute and a half left and only 30 yards to go, the Aztecs drove downfield, taking advantage of Boise State's porous pass defense to get into field goal range.

Boise State Athletic Department Boise State Athletic Department

The Broncos must win out and hope other Group of 6 teams lose to get them back into the top spot. Boise State’s loss is devastating to the Pac-12’s hope of credibility in its first restored season. Boise State was a 20 point home favorite.

Could New Mexico and Jason Eck steal the show? Stay tuned, true believers; it’s a rocky road to the playoffs.

The 10 Most Important Moments in Boise State Football History Gallery Credit: Marco

Boise State's Iconic Blue Turf The best field in college football! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola