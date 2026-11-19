As the Boise Rescue Mission continues collecting turkeys at the Garrity Walmart until Saturday at 6 pm, they’re preparing for two of their four holiday banquets. All food, cash, goods, and other items will be used to feed Treasure Valley families beginning in Nampa.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna

The Nampa banquet will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at College Church of the Nazarene from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thousands of men, women, and children from across the Treasure Valley are expected to come together for traditional Thanksgiving meals served with compassion.

Alec Simeone Alec Simeone

The Boise banquet will be held on Tuesday, November 24th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Vineyard Boise Christian Fellowship. The Boise Rescue Mission is currently partnering with Kevin Miller collecting turkeys and other goods at the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. Miller's Mission is in its 16th year of helping feed Treasure Valley Families.

Alec Simeone Alec Simeone

How You Can Help!

"For some of our guests, the chance to sit down and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with a community means as much as the meal itself," said Jen Barth, President & CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. "My hope is that everyone who joins us feels welcomed at the table and, most importantly, experiences the love of God. We’re grateful to our donors and to our sponsors, Combs Car Corral and Albertsons, for helping us serve thousands of our neighbors this Thanksgiving. A special thank-you to Vineyard Boise Christian Fellowship and College Church of the Nazarene for opening their doors to our community."

Give a Turkey, Don't be A Turkey

The turkey drive continues till Saturday at 6pm. Can't make it to Nampa? You can donate online at Boiserm.org.

MILLER'S MISSION OVER THE YEARS Over ten years of charitable giving to the Boise Rescue Mission Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Miler's Mission 2025 Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER