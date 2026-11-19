Turkey Drive Rolls On While Nampa And Boise Set The Tables
How You Can Help!
"For some of our guests, the chance to sit down and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with a community means as much as the meal itself," said Jen Barth, President & CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. "My hope is that everyone who joins us feels welcomed at the table and, most importantly, experiences the love of God. We’re grateful to our donors and to our sponsors, Combs Car Corral and Albertsons, for helping us serve thousands of our neighbors this Thanksgiving. A special thank-you to Vineyard Boise Christian Fellowship and College Church of the Nazarene for opening their doors to our community."
Give a Turkey, Don't be A Turkey
The turkey drive continues till Saturday at 6pm. Can't make it to Nampa? You can donate online at Boiserm.org.
MILLER'S MISSION OVER THE YEARS
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Miler's Mission 2025
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
Miller's Mission Concludes in Nampa, Idaho
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER