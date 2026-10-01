Reverend Bill Roscoe's work continues, even though the CEO retired from the Boise Rescue Mission after more than 24years of service to the Treasure Valley. The Ada County Commissioners honored Reverend Bill on Wednesday night at the Ada County Courthouse.

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A New Award To Honor Good Works

The Ada County Commisioners created the first of its kind Ada County Bill Roscoe Humanitarian of the Year Award. The award will honor those who commit themselves to bettering our community. The commisioners praised the work of the Boise Rescue Mission.

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How Many People Were At the Event

Over one hundred people from all walks of life attended the event to say thank you. Military veterans, past employees, donors, along with Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador and Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford were in attendence.

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Reverend Bill Gives Credit to Others

After the commisioners spoke, Reverend Bill spoke of his time in Boise thanking all those who made a difference. He spoke of the wonderful works accomplished through his faith in Jesus Christ. The Boise Rescue Mission has expanded its services during his twenty four years of service. He shared he couldn't have done it without his wife Jean who worked with him at the Mission.

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The work of the Boise Rescue Mission will continue as the team gets ready for the busy Christmas season. In addition to feeding and housing local folks, the Mission works to acquire food and gifts for those in need.

Channel 6 covered the story and you can view their story here.

Ada County Honors Bill Roscoe With New Humanitarian Award Ada County Court House fills to Honor Bill Roscoe With First Humanitarian Award Gallery Credit: Credit: Polo Aguayo

Boise State Broncos Football Team Feeds the Needy Boise State Football players serve food to the needy supporting the Boise Rescue Mission. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER KIDO TALK RADIO