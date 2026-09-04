Reverend Bill Roscoe may have retired from the Boise Rescue Mission, but his legacy still inspires. The former CEO is enjoying his retirement while continuing his work with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

KEVIN MILLER Thumbs up from Reverend Bill

During his 24-year career at the Boise Rescue Mission, Reverend Bill united the community, inspired so many, and collaborated with donors to expand the Mission's services.

Joey King / Townsquare Media How The Boise Rescue Mission Feeds Over 1,100 Families Daily

Ada County Commissioners Honor Boise Reverend

Thousands of lives continue to be saved thanks to the work of this nonprofit, which doesn���t accept government donations. The Ada County Commissioners will recognize Reverend Bill for his work by honoring him with the first Ada County Bill Roscoe Humanitarian Award for compassionate and meaningful service to our community.

Gabriel Cruz / Boise Rescue Mission Miller's Mission

When and Where Will The Presentation Take Place?

The Ada County Commissioners will present the award to Reverend Bill and everyone is invited. The presentation will take place at the Commissioner's Public Meeting Room at 6pm on Wednesday September 30. Reverend Bill was a nonstop workhorse raising faith, funds, and being a roll model for the entire community.

Check presentation for Boise Rescue Mission / Brittiany G. Check presentation for Boise Rescue Mission / Brittiany G.

Boise Rescue Mission / Jason Billester Boise Rescue Mission / Jason Billester

What's Next For Reverend Bill and The Boise Rescue Mission?

Reverend Bill will continue his work with the Boise Rescue Mission by helping out when needed. He's very excited to help the team continue to serve our area through the works of Jesus Christ.

Check presentation for Boise Rescue Mission / Brittiany G. Check presentation for Boise Rescue Mission / Brittiany G.

Millers Mission November 2022 THANK YOU! Check Out the Crew! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Millers Mission Thursday Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna