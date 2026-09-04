Ada County Honors Reverend Bill Roscoe With First Humanitarian Award

Ada County Honors Reverend Bill Roscoe With First Humanitarian Award

Gabriel Cruz / Boise Rescue Mission
Reverend Bill Roscoe may have retired from the Boise Rescue Mission, but his legacy still inspires. The former CEO is enjoying his retirement while continuing his work with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Thumbs up from Reverend Bill
KEVIN MILLER
During his 24-year career at the Boise Rescue Mission, Reverend Bill united the community, inspired so many, and collaborated with donors to expand the Mission's services.
How The Boise Rescue Mission Feeds Over 1,100 Families Daily
Joey King / Townsquare Media

Ada County Commissioners Honor Boise Reverend

Thousands of lives continue to be saved thanks to the work of this nonprofit, which doesn���t accept government donations. The Ada County Commissioners will recognize Reverend Bill for his work by honoring him with the first Ada County Bill Roscoe Humanitarian Award for compassionate and meaningful service to our community.
Miller's Mission
Gabriel Cruz / Boise Rescue Mission

When and Where Will The Presentation Take Place?

The Ada County Commissioners will present the award to Reverend Bill and everyone is invited. The presentation will take place at the Commissioner's Public Meeting Room at 6pm on Wednesday September 30. Reverend Bill was a nonstop workhorse raising faith, funds, and being a roll model for the entire community.

Check presentation for Boise Rescue Mission / Brittiany G.
Check presentation for Boise Rescue Mission / Brittiany G.
Boise Rescue Mission / Jason Billester
Boise Rescue Mission / Jason Billester

What's Next For Reverend Bill and The Boise Rescue Mission?

Reverend Bill will continue his work with the Boise Rescue Mission by helping out when needed. He's very excited to help the team continue to serve our area through the works of Jesus Christ.

Check presentation for Boise Rescue Mission / Brittiany G.
Check presentation for Boise Rescue Mission / Brittiany G.

Millers Mission November 2022 THANK YOU!

Check Out the Crew!

Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Millers Mission Thursday

Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna

Next Step - Boise Rescue Mission

Boise Rescue Mission's Next Step Housing Facility. Next Step is currently under construction. Next Step will be able to house many families and give them access to on-site laundry rooms, shared kitchens, activity rooms, and much more.

Gallery Credit: Brittiany G.

Filed Under: Boise, Boise Rescue Mission, newsletter
Categories: Local News

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