Ada County Honors Reverend Bill Roscoe With First Humanitarian Award
Reverend Bill Roscoe may have retired from the Boise Rescue Mission, but his legacy still inspires. The former CEO is enjoying his retirement while continuing his work with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.
During his 24-year career at the Boise Rescue Mission, Reverend Bill united the community, inspired so many, and collaborated with donors to expand the Mission's services.
Ada County Commissioners Honor Boise Reverend
Thousands of lives continue to be saved thanks to the work of this nonprofit, which doesn���t accept government donations. The Ada County Commissioners will recognize Reverend Bill for his work by honoring him with the first Ada County Bill Roscoe Humanitarian Award for compassionate and meaningful service to our community.
When and Where Will The Presentation Take Place?
The Ada County Commissioners will present the award to Reverend Bill and everyone is invited. The presentation will take place at the Commissioner's Public Meeting Room at 6pm on Wednesday September 30. Reverend Bill was a nonstop workhorse raising faith, funds, and being a roll model for the entire community.
What's Next For Reverend Bill and The Boise Rescue Mission?
Reverend Bill will continue his work with the Boise Rescue Mission by helping out when needed. He's very excited to help the team continue to serve our area through the works of Jesus Christ.
Millers Mission November 2022 THANK YOU!
Check Out the Crew!
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Millers Mission Thursday
Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna
Next Step - Boise Rescue Mission
Boise Rescue Mission's Next Step Housing Facility. Next Step is currently under construction. Next Step will be able to house many families and give them access to on-site laundry rooms, shared kitchens, activity rooms, and much more.
Gallery Credit: Brittiany G.