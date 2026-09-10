A year ago, we lost Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah. The world reacted in real time on the radio and on social media. We all saw his friends, family, his wife, Erika, and President Trump praise the young Christian Conservative advocate.

Freedom Stand USA Jakie and Kevin Miller Pastor Rob McCoy and Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk in Idaho

As you can see from the photo above, Mr. Kirk spent time in our state. We believe here visited the Gem State five times before he was killed. As his group, Turning Point USA, grew so did his influence with politicians young and old. His mission was to show young people the greatness of America. He was known for his college campus visits sharing thoughts and debating folks about government, faith, sports, and politics.

Freedom Stand USA Freedom Stand Award Charlie

How Idahoans Are Remembering Charlie Kirk

We asked many of you, through the lens of social media, how you will remember Charlie Kirk. Here is what you had to say:

Read How Idahoans Remember Charlie Kirk Do you agree with their comments? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Charlie Kirk in Idaho

The young Conservative appeared in Eagle to promote the then candidacy of Tommy Alquist. He was joined by Candace Owens. Mr. Kirk also visited Eagle again, Meridian, Nampa, and Boise State University. His appearance was a must see event for both Conservatives and Liberals.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Charlie Kirk: From the Village People To Everyday People

Samuel Corum, Getty Images Samuel Corum, Getty Images

As you can see, Charlie was at home with the Village People Boise State fans, Oregon Duck Fans, and folks who disagreed with him. His legacy has grown as many Turning Point USA chapters have opened up since his death.

Charlie Kirk At Boise State There were many people there. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

14 Powerful Photos From Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service An estimated 90,000 people attended Sunday's (Sept. 21) memorial for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Among the notable speakers were President Trump, Vice President Vance, Kirk's widow Erika, Marco Rubio and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes