How Idahoans Are Remembering Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk in Idaho
As you can see from the photo above, Mr. Kirk spent time in our state. We believe here visited the Gem State five times before he was killed. As his group, Turning Point USA, grew so did his influence with politicians young and old. His mission was to show young people the greatness of America. He was known for his college campus visits sharing thoughts and debating folks about government, faith, sports, and politics.
How Idahoans Are Remembering Charlie Kirk
We asked many of you, through the lens of social media, how you will remember Charlie Kirk. Here is what you had to say:
Read How Idahoans Remember Charlie Kirk
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
Charlie Kirk in Idaho
The young Conservative appeared in Eagle to promote the then candidacy of Tommy Alquist. He was joined by Candace Owens. Mr. Kirk also visited Eagle again, Meridian, Nampa, and Boise State University. His appearance was a must see event for both Conservatives and Liberals.
Charlie Kirk: From the Village People To Everyday People
As you can see, Charlie was at home with the Village People Boise State fans, Oregon Duck Fans, and folks who disagreed with him. His legacy has grown as many Turning Point USA chapters have opened up since his death.
Charlie Kirk At Boise State
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola
14 Powerful Photos From Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
Charlie Kirk Returning to Idaho Freedom Stand 2021
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER / Freedom Stand USA