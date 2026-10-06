Idahoans who want to get away to one of America’s most fun and desirable locations can enjoy a new nonstop flight from Boise. Southwest Airlines announced that beginning next summer, folks can fly to Nashville. Idaho’s location hasn’t allowed many nonstop flights, so this announcement is big news.

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What Are The Details of the New Nashville Nonstop?

The flight will be once a week flying on Saturdays. The Idaho Statesman reports the flights will begin June 5, 2027, through July 31, 2027. The addition of the Nashville flight shows that more and more people are moving to Idaho. Folks won't have to travel to Denver, Salt Lake City, Chicago or other cities to get to Nashvegas.

What To Do in Nashville?

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Do you love country home cooking? Nashville is home to country music, but also some great worldclass restuarants. One of them, The Loveless Cafe is located just outside of the Music City. If you love country cooked ham and fried chicken, then this is a must stop location.

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The Ryman Auditorium

The home of the Grand Ole Opry. Having been a visitor to one of their legendary Saturday night broadcasts, I can highly recommend the stage that has held such legendary stars as Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Junior, Kid Rock, and so many all stars.

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The Home of Country Music

Nashville is home to the Country Music Hall of Fame and and to many stars of country music. It's not unusual to run into Blake Shelton, John Rich or others who are working their bars on the mythical street Broadway. I once ran into Daryll Waltrip at a well known steak restuarant.

The Most On-Time Airlines at Boise Airport Ranked from Worst to First According to statistics from the United States Department of Transportation, this is how the major airlines serving the Boise Airport ranked in terms of on-time departures in 2023. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

PICTURES: Look Inside Dolly Parton's Longtime Nashville Home Dolly Parton's surprisingly humble former home in Nashville has finally sold, after many years on and off the market. Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, purchased the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in 1980, and they owned it until 1996. It's been on and off the market for 12 years, finally selling for $849,000 in December of 2021. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Pet Policies on the Largest Airlines in the U.S. Many people want to travel with their pets, so CitizenShipper explored the pet policies of the five largest U.S. airlines to better prepare travelers. Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz