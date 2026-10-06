Boise Gets a Nonstop Connection to Music City
What Are The Details of the New Nashville Nonstop?
The flight will be once a week flying on Saturdays. The Idaho Statesman reports the flights will begin June 5, 2027, through July 31, 2027. The addition of the Nashville flight shows that more and more people are moving to Idaho. Folks won't have to travel to Denver, Salt Lake City, Chicago or other cities to get to Nashvegas.
What To Do in Nashville?
Do you love country home cooking? Nashville is home to country music, but also some great worldclass restuarants. One of them, The Loveless Cafe is located just outside of the Music City. If you love country cooked ham and fried chicken, then this is a must stop location.
The Ryman Auditorium
The home of the Grand Ole Opry. Having been a visitor to one of their legendary Saturday night broadcasts, I can highly recommend the stage that has held such legendary stars as Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Junior, Kid Rock, and so many all stars.
The Home of Country Music
Nashville is home to the Country Music Hall of Fame and and to many stars of country music. It's not unusual to run into Blake Shelton, John Rich or others who are working their bars on the mythical street Broadway. I once ran into Daryll Waltrip at a well known steak restuarant.
The Most On-Time Airlines at Boise Airport Ranked from Worst to First
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
PICTURES: Look Inside Dolly Parton's Longtime Nashville Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
Pet Policies on the Largest Airlines in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz
A tour of the historic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee
Gallery Credit: Rick Rider