The world is a dangerous place, but Idaho is among the safest. Idahoans are friendly, peaceful, and carry a lot of guns. So what happens when some Idahoans who work for international companies like Simplot or Micron have to travel abroad?

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Why is The World So Dangerous Right Now?

Two words or countries: Ukraine and Iran. Ukraine is fighting Russia, which impacts energy costs. If you think Ukraine is bad, Iran is worse. The war in our country has cost lives and has directly led to the cost of oil skyrocketing.

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How Safe Our Other Countries for Idahoans?

We hope our friends in North America, Canada, and Mexico, will do their best to protect visiting Idahoans. However, the Canadian government is engaged in a war of words with President Trump. Some Canadians no longer welcome Americans visiting their country.

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Mexico continues to resist control from the drug cartels, who continue to send drugs into our country. After President Trump closed the border, the cartels have increased their activities against the Mexican government. Even the famous resorts have had troubling incidents.

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Let's not forget Washington and California

Thousands of Americans from California and Washington State have moved to Idaho. Many cite rampant crime and safety concerns as reasons for moving to the Gem State. Given the current state of Los Angeles and Seattle, it’s best to find other places to visit, if possible, to avoid those trash dumps.

Back to the World

It looks like America is getting ready to attack the Iranians again. Our government has evacuated nonessential personnel due to the danger in the Middle East. What about the rest of the world? Check whether your potential destination is on the avoid-at-all-costs list.

The Updated 2026 U.S. Government 'Do Not Travel' List Traveling to unique, exotic places instead of the usual tourist traps can be quite an adventure. However, it's crucial to research your destination thoroughly.

While every trip comes with some risk, requiring you to mind your surroundings and take some precautions, there are some places you should probably avoid because the risks far outweigh the benefits.

The United States government has a helpful website that lists travel advisories that are in place for countries all over the world, ranking the risk from Level 1 through Level 4.

You should NOT travel there if a country is issued a Level 4 advisory. As of October, 2026, the countries below are on the 'Do Not Travel' list.

There's also an update on Mexico, as specific parts of the country, including tourist areas, are now at Level 4. Gallery Credit: David Drew

Pet Policies on the Largest Airlines in the U.S. Many people want to travel with their pets, so CitizenShipper explored the pet policies of the five largest U.S. airlines to better prepare travelers. Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz