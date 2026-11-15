Idaho Veterans Parade Fills Capitol With Gratitude [photos]
Honoring Idaho's Heroes After Veteran's Day
The Commander and The Flyover
Our friend the Commander, Fred Webb, perfomed singing the National Anthem. A helicopter flyover began the parade to the cheers of those watching below in Boise.
Over 100 Participants
In an era where one wonders about the future of our country, Idahoans of all ages and experiences showed up to honor our heroes. Several bands, car clubs, motorcycle clubs, and patriotic men and women walked the parade route.
Elected Official Show Their Love of Veterans
Ada County Commisioners along with mayors of several Treasure Valley cities took part in the parade. The parade is fully funded by local donations and a hard charging dedicated group of volunteers. A job well done and once again, thank you veterans.
Boise Veterans Parade Honors America's Military Heroes
Gallery Credit: Credit; Hugo Luna & Polo Aguayo
Hudson Arms Grand Opening 2026
Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo & Hugo Luna
Patriots and Potatoes Star, Idaho
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER