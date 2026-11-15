Thousands showed up Saturday Morning honoring the Gem State’s great heroes, our veterans. The Idaho State Veterans Parade once again took place at the state capitol, and the weather cooperated, making the day memorable for those honoring our men and women in uniform.

Credit; Hugo Luna & Polo Aguayo Credit; Hugo Luna & Polo Aguayo

Honoring Idaho's Heroes After Veteran's Day

The parade is always held as close as possible to Veterans Day, which takes place on the 11th month, on the 11th day, at the 11th hour, in honor of the end of World War I. The ceremony was hosted by Kevin Miller of 580 KIDO and featured Reverend Bill Roscoe as the parade's Grand Marshal. Major General Timothy Donnellan was the keynote speaker.

Credit; Hugo Luna & Polo Aguayo Credit; Hugo Luna & Polo Aguayo

The Commander and The Flyover

Our friend the Commander, Fred Webb, perfomed singing the National Anthem. A helicopter flyover began the parade to the cheers of those watching below in Boise.

Credit; Hugo Luna & Polo Aguayo Credit; Hugo Luna & Polo Aguayo

Over 100 Participants

In an era where one wonders about the future of our country, Idahoans of all ages and experiences showed up to honor our heroes. Several bands, car clubs, motorcycle clubs, and patriotic men and women walked the parade route.

Credit; Hugo Luna & Polo Aguayo Credit; Hugo Luna & Polo Aguayo

Elected Official Show Their Love of Veterans

Ada County Commisioners along with mayors of several Treasure Valley cities took part in the parade. The parade is fully funded by local donations and a hard charging dedicated group of volunteers. A job well done and once again, thank you veterans.

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