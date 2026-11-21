Although Thanksgiving is this Thursday, one Treasure Valley city is already promoting Christmas. It’s the sign of the times, and when you have over a million lights to display, the earlier, the better. New to Idaho? The Treasure Valley? Do you love Christmas? Lights? A fire-breathing dragon?

Credit: Mike Kasper/TSM Boise Credit: Mike Kasper/TSM Boise

All that and much, much more is on display every night in Caldwell as we open up this year’s Christmas light display, brought to you by Destination Caldwell & Indian Creek Plaza. Officially, it’s called the Winter Wonderland Festival, but it’s all about the lights and incredibly creative displays.

Caldwell's Famous Christmas Lights

Photo by Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash chocolate coffee pouring in white mug

There is no charge to look at the lights and unlike some displays, it takes you a very long time to walk through the entire display and yes, there is a fire breathing dragon. Let's not forget the skating ring and the wide selection of food. It there anything better than Christmas light in Caldwell and hot chocolate?

Is It Worth The Trip To Caldwell?

Everyone is a kid at Christmas and the lights really bring out our inner child. The bright lights chase the winter cold during your walk through Caldwell. Families sing and dance their to their favorite Christmas Carols.

Are There Other Christmas Light Displays Throughout The Treasure Valley

Yes, there are Christmas Parades, athough most cities don't call them Christmas for some reason, perhaps they're too politically correct. However, only Caldwell has the free Christmas light display along with their fire breathing dragon.

Treasure Valley Christmas Lights and Events 2026 From Winter Garden aGlow and Caldwell's Winter Wonderland to holiday parades, Festival of Trees and visits with Santa, here's where to celebrate Christmas in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell and across the Treasure Valley in 2026.

7 Dazzling Christmas Lights You Can't Miss in 2026 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart