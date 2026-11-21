Caldwell Lights Up With A Firebreathing Dragon
Caldwell's Famous Christmas Lights
There is no charge to look at the lights and unlike some displays, it takes you a very long time to walk through the entire display and yes, there is a fire breathing dragon. Let's not forget the skating ring and the wide selection of food. It there anything better than Christmas light in Caldwell and hot chocolate?
Is It Worth The Trip To Caldwell?
Everyone is a kid at Christmas and the lights really bring out our inner child. The bright lights chase the winter cold during your walk through Caldwell. Families sing and dance their to their favorite Christmas Carols.
Are There Other Christmas Light Displays Throughout The Treasure Valley
Yes, there are Christmas Parades, athough most cities don't call them Christmas for some reason, perhaps they're too politically correct. However, only Caldwell has the free Christmas light display along with their fire breathing dragon.
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Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
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