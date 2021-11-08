Caldwell’s Amazing Winter Wonderland Festival Is Back. Here’s What You Need To Know

It has become a Holiday tradition in the Treasure Valley. In 2021, Caldwell's Indian Creek Plaza is doing it again! This year, with some slight modifications, but the Spirit of Christmas will undoubtedly be in the air for this year's Winter Wonderland Festival!

The Winter Wonderland Festival at Indian Creek Plaza is a fun, family-friendly event in Downtown Caldwell from November 19th to January 9th, beginning at dusk. Over one million lights will be on display each night.

This year, to keep the number of people gathering in one place to a minimum, there will not be an official lighting ceremony. Instead, they have a three-night kickoff weekend on November 19th, 20th, and 21st from 6pm to 9pm. Opening weekend will be fun for everyone with ice skating, Santa, Holiday foods, and many vendors to help you get an early jump on your Christmas shopping.

Facebook/Indian Creek Plaza

The Ice Skating Ribbon is one of the most talked-about activities in the Treasure Valley during the Holiday season. If you're new to Ice Skating or you don't feel comfortable on the ice quite yet, they have lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The ribbon is open on weekends from Noon to 10pm and during the week from 12pm-9pm.

For more information on this year's Winter Wonderland Festival, see the Indian Creek Plaza Website.

