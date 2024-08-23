This Idaho City’s Dumb Policy Continues to Anger Idahoans

Every city in Idaho is special to those who live there, regardless of how long they have lived in their own unique Idahome. No, we're not going to report that one city is the best over another. However, one city has a HUGE problem that threatens to disrupt anyone visiting this Treasure Valley city.

Is the city Boise? No, Boise has its own challenges, including a one-rule government, the Democrats, crazy new zoning requirements, traffic, and population growth that threatens to alter its magic forever.

Is the city the primary problem, Meridian? Meridian has many challenges, just like other cities. However, its law enforcement and city workers are some of the best in the country. The city faces a challenge in dealing with the incredible retail growth in the 10 Mile area.

Nampa is Idaho's third-largest city, boasting Conservative values and a solid fiscal city government. Like other cities, keeping good employees is a challenge, along with managed growth involving what's built within Nampa's limits.

Caldwell is a city where residents, outsiders, and business owners are angry. The city has seen so many improvements, attracting folks from Idaho, Oregon, and other parts of the country. At one time, people wouldn't recommend a move to Caldwell; now, those days are over except for one major problem.

Caldwell continues to charge downtown commuters for parking. You might think, what's the big deal with paying for parking? Boise charges for parking? What's the big deal? Business owners have seen a loss in retail traffic. The parking meters are confusing, and in the age of Bidenomics, is the city really making that much money off of parking?

Caldwell residents would be a lot happier without the excessive burden of unnecessary downtown parking.

