Caldwell’s Winter Wonderland Festival Opening Weekend Announced

Is it too early to start getting excited about the Christmas season? Because we aren't ashamed to be especially after this news!

Indian Creek Plaza has just announced the return of Caldwell's Winter Wonderland Festival. Referred to as "Idaho’s official start of the Christmas season," the attraction "flips the switch to turn on the lights" and ignites the Christmas spirit!

Similar to last year, opening weekend will be a three-day event. Mark your calendars for Friday - Sunday, November 19th - 21st from 6:00 - 9:00 pm each evening. It's become a tradition for thousands of locals to come and experience the millions of lights decorating the streets in downtown Caldwell. Indian Creek is truly transformed into a magical winter wonderland. Rumor has it, Santa Clause himself will also be there on opening weekend as well.

The Winter Wonderland is an all-encompassing holiday experience. Ice skating at the Ice Ribbon will commence that weekend too so bring your skates. There will also be delicious local food trucks nearby and holiday shopping at the shops at Indian Creek plaza.

While opening weekend is quite the three-day treat, you'll have plenty of time to venture out to Winter Wonderland if you can't make it then. The lights will be on throughout downtown Caldwell through January 11th. If you are coming on opening weekend, Indian Creek would like you to know that parking is limited downtown (the best parking is along the Railroad from 5th Ave to 12th Ave) and they encourage you to come on either Saturday or Sunday.

Caldwell's Winter Wonderland Festival Lights

