Boise State Faces Oregon In Game That Could Reshape Program’s Future
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Chris Petersen and Kellen Moore may have left Boise but their legacy continues to fuel college football's favorite underdog. The big question is whether or not Boise State can compete against not only a bigger opponent, but a better financed one.
Today's Game is All About Money
The game will be determined on the field but the amount of money has seperated teams outside of the Big 10 and SEC from the rest of college football. Oregon's payroll for the football team is rumored to be anywhere from 20-40 million dollars. While Boise State's is most likely under 8 million for the entire football team.
Why The First Game Is The Biggest Game
The Broncos and the Ducks have the best time slot and a history of great games. Boise State is a 24.5 point underdog. Most fans want them to cover the spread, while most believe they'll get pummeled. A bad showing erodes the credibility of the newly reformed Pac 12.
What Happens If They Win?
The Broncos prove their first trip to the College Football Playoff was not a fluke. A win and then another against Memphis at home sets the team up for another post season run. The more wins equals more money coming into the program and that's how everyone is keeping score in 2026.
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