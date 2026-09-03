The magic of college football begins this week as most teams take the field. Boise State takes on Oregon in another one of the most important games in the school's history. The Broncos take on the Ducks in a nationally televised game on CBS. Not CBS Sports, but the network of the Big 10.

Don't Miss: 5 Factors in the Boise State / Oregon Game

Boise State has a history of beating the odds. Sure there've been other teams that have beaten bigger opponents, but only the Broncos have continues to be a thorn in the side of programs like Oregon, Georgia, TCU, and many others.

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Chris Petersen and Kellen Moore may have left Boise but their legacy continues to fuel college football's favorite underdog. The big question is whether or not Boise State can compete against not only a bigger opponent, but a better financed one.

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Today's Game is All About Money

The game will be determined on the field but the amount of money has seperated teams outside of the Big 10 and SEC from the rest of college football. Oregon's payroll for the football team is rumored to be anywhere from 20-40 million dollars. While Boise State's is most likely under 8 million for the entire football team.

Why The First Game Is The Biggest Game

The Broncos and the Ducks have the best time slot and a history of great games. Boise State is a 24.5 point underdog. Most fans want them to cover the spread, while most believe they'll get pummeled. A bad showing erodes the credibility of the newly reformed Pac 12.

What Happens If They Win?

The Broncos prove their first trip to the College Football Playoff was not a fluke. A win and then another against Memphis at home sets the team up for another post season run. The more wins equals more money coming into the program and that's how everyone is keeping score in 2026.

Tom Brady Shows Boise State Major Love on America 250 As American celebrated 250 years over the weekend, the 'GOAT', Tom Brady, ranked his top sporting events...EVER. Boise State made that iconic list. Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

The 10 Most Important Moments in Boise State Football History Gallery Credit: Marco