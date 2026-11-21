Five, ten, and fifteen years from now, Boise State fans will still recall where they were when the iconic ESPN College Gameday broadcast came back to Boise. Almost 20,000 stark raving fans met the show. Boise State is not part of college football’s in-crowd, but they made an impression on the nation.

How big? According to ESPN/Boise State, GameDay drew 2.8 million fans and an amazing 3.4 million viewers in its final hour. The broadcast also generated 18.2 million media impressions and 24.7 million dollars of earned media value.

Amy / Hemlock Amy / Hemlock

Gameday is crazy, and the crew on Gameday love to eat and share what they eat on television. Once the broadcast was announced, many Treasure Valley restaurants vied to be the one to have Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban.

Amy / Hemlock Amy / Hemlock

Boise-based Hemlock jumped at the opportunity to give millions a chance to see their food. How does one get a chance to cook for GameDay? Co-owner Scott Slater explained the process. “Once we saw they were coming to Boise State, our team met and developed a plan. We received the requirements and applied.”

Amy / Hemlock Amy / Hemlock

It takes a team, along with a winning chef, and that’s where Hemlock’s Executive Chef Kiel Ard developed a game-winning menu, much like a quarterback guides his team down the field for the touchdown. He shared with us, “We spoke with our suppliers and wanted to make sure we found the biggest, best-tasting potatoes in all of Idaho, and the meats.”

Amy / Hemlock Amy / Hemlock

Mr. Slater couldn’t make the broadcast but watched the crew devour their meal with the rest of the nation. “It was amazing to see all of our work getting such praise on ESPN.” Did the on-site crew worry about the food not being good or an accident? They told us they began preparing on site, arriving around 430 in the morning. And when the big moment arrived, nothing was overlooked. “I scouted the floor to make sure I didn’t trip on the rug right before the handoff,” said Chef Kiel.

Amy / Hemlock Amy / Hemlock

What was the result? The crew couldn't get enough of incredible food from Hemlock. The team told us there's no offseason in the restaurant business and look forward to serving amazing food to those in Boise and beyond.

ESPN College GameDay Highlights Boise Restaurants The crew brought the nation's biggest college football pre-game to Boise and apparently they ate very well here, too! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

ESPN College GameDay Takes Over Boise, Idaho This morning ESPN College GameDay Built By The Home Depot completely took over Boise State University's campus. The major production show brings in thousands and kicks off Boise State’s Blue Chaos. Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo